Boy Scouts Founder Sir Robert Baden-Powell once said, “Remember, it is not what you have, but what you give that brings happiness.” John Zelatis would agree with Sir Baden-Powell because scouting has been an important part of his life.

“One of my fondest experiences growing up was being a Boy Scout,” Zelatis said. “So, when my son became of age, I was excited to introduce him to the Scouting program.”

His son chose Boy Scout Troop 61, which is based out of Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale.

“I asked my 11-year-old why he chose this troop and he said, ‘I feel comfortable here.’ I understood him,” Zelatis said. “I felt the same way. There was a sense of pride and certainty in these young boys and young men.”

Troop 61 has been around for more than 30 years. Its success is due to the support they receive from the chartered organization, Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale, the Greater Tampa Bay Area Council, the Brandon community and the tireless leaders that keep the program vibrant and strong.

The troop will host its second annual Taste of Scouting on Saturday, February 1 at Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale from 11 a.m-6 p.m. The troop will be serving a choice of brisket, turkey or pulled pork along with sides of coleslaw, baked beans, a roll and a drink. Prices range from $10-$13. The troop will be holding a few activities throughout the day as well.

“The troop’s decision to hold the Taste of Scouting is two-fold,” Zelatis said. “First, to help raise funds for our Scouting program and the Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale. Second, to increase awareness in our community and throughout that Scouts BSA is one of the best programs that help prepare young people for life. The Scouting program instills in our youth the core values and principles of the Scout Oath and the Scout Law while having fun exploring outdoors, learning new things and preparing for the future.”

A portion of the funds raised will be utilized to purchase new/upgrade existing camping equipment and provide Scout families assistance through scholarships in case of financial hardships.

The troop is currently preselling tickets for the event. Visit www.bstroop61.com. Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale is located at 710 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon.