By Brad Stager

In business since 1976, Sabal Homes of Florida has established itself as an award-winning builder of luxury homes that reflects the interests and lifestyles of the families who live in them.

Operating out of its Brandon office, the family-owned company has built more than 600 homes that can be found in some of Hillsborough County’s most in-demand communities, as well as on private lots. But wherever they build, the company’s mission statement—which says in part, “To build semi-custom homes for our customers like those we would build for our own families,”—applies.

Three generations have spent 43 years at Sabal Homes working closely with buyers to provide the distinctive touches that make a house into a personal home. That process begins with a design that’s hand-drawn by Bill Lee, president of Sabal Homes and son of the company’s founders, Ann and Jim Lee, before final construction plans are created by computer software.

According to Brian Lee, who represents the third generation of the family business, the hands-on aspect helps make buyers’ wishes come true.

“We end up building their dream home,” he said.

Personal design features they have included range from indoor golf simulators to disability accommodations like enlarged doorways or suites outfitted for elderly family members.

“We are a semi-custom homebuilder,” added Brian, “but we’ve never built the same home twice.”

Sabal Homes started out building individual homes on private lots and ventured into communities like FishHawk Ranch in 1999.

Currently, Sabal Homes has homes available in the Preserve at FishHawk and Hidden Reserve developments, but according to Bill, the company is returning to the original ‘on your lot’ luxury home business model with a focus on its hometown of Brandon. It is a move expected to improve construction efficiency and, ultimately, affordability for the highly customized product they build.

“We are going to be moving into a market that’s more mainstream for the Brandon community and the buyers that live here,” said Bill.

People interested in homes priced at around $500,000 are buyers the Lees hope to serve. For more information about Sabal Homes of Florida, you can visit sabalhomesfl.com or call 655-7475.