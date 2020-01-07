Most people’s greatest investment is their home. Robert Elliott, owner of Rhino General Contracting, knows this and is committed to making his customers happy when it comes to home construction, renovations, home improvement and roofing. For more than 20 years, Rhino has built a following of loyal and satisfied customers.

Elliott hails from a family of construction and contractors, everyone from his brother, cousins and uncles. You might say that construction and contracting is in his blood. After working in the family business, Elliott branched off on his own in 2004 when he launched Rhino General Contracting, based out of Plant City.

Born and raised in Ruskin, Elliott has been married for more than 21 years and raised five children in Hillsborough County.

“I love my family, my job and my country,” said Elliott.

With his commitment to honesty, quality and fair business, Rhino General Contracting has created a trusted reputation over the last 16 years. Quality craftsmanship and unparalleled customer service is paramount to Elliott.

“We guarantee and warranty everything we do,” said Elliott. “Our goal is to make everything right for our customers.”

Whether it’s roofs, new construction, additions or home remodels, Rhino provides quality workmanship, integrity and fair pricing and has a list of satisfied clients to show for it. Elliott’s love for the construction business and his commitment to delivering value at a reasonable price is what his customers have come to appreciate.

“Trust and honesty—those are my main selling points,” said Elliott. “I’m a straight shooter.”

Educating the customer is also a priority for Elliott.

“We take the time to explain to the customer the process, especially with roofing,” said Elliott. “Educating the customer is important to us as a company.”

Rhino General Contracting serves all of Hillsborough, Polk, Pinellas, Pasco, Citrus, Hernando, Bradenton and Sarasota Counties. For flexible and affordable financing options that are available through GreenSky, please visit the link found on the website at www.rhinogeneralcontractinginc.com or call 719-2082. You can also follow Rhino General Contracting on Facebook at Rhino General Contracting Inc.