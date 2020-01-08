Senior Community Choir Begins In January

A new senior community choir in Riverview is seeking singers with all levels of singing experience. ‘Joyful Voices’ will hold rehearsals every Monday from 1:30-2:30 p.m. beginning Monday, January 27. This choir was created for older adults who have a love of music and a desire to sing.

“Singing has a way of lifting spirits and stimulating memories,” stated the choir’s music director, Janet Formato.

The idea for the senior community choir came as a result of a number of residents at The Bridges who love to sing. Executive Director Donna Steiermann is excited about the choir.

“In addition to a number of our residents, many seniors from the Greater Brandon/Riverview community will be joining us. We especially welcome those with mild cognitive impairment,” explained Steiermann.

Rehearsals will be held at the Cambridge Clubhouse at The Bridges, located at 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview. A spring performance will be held in April. For information and to reserve your spot, please call 413-8900.

South Bay Genealogical Society Meeting

On Tuesday, January 21 at 10:30, the South Bay Genealogical Society will meet at the United Methodist Church in the Life Enrichment Center (LEC) on 1210 W. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center. The round table discussion will be followed by a sit-down luncheon at 12 Noon.

The main presentation by guest speaker Karen Fortin will be at 1 p.m. She will talk about the pilgrims of the Mayflower. The presentation will show who these passengers were, their beliefs and why they came to New England. The cost is $15 per person for lunch.

For reservations and information, call Sheila at 319-631-4457. Mail checks to SBGS, P.O. Box 5202, Sun City Center, FL 33571 by Wednesday, January 9.

Apollo Beach Woman’s Club February 2020 Luncheon And Upcoming Events

The Apollo Beach Woman’s Club February 2020 luncheon will be held on Wednesday, February 12 at 11:30 a.m. at the Apollo’s Bistro located at 6520 Richies Way in Apollo Beach. The luncheon costs $18. Reservations must be made and paid for by Friday, February 7.

A representative from the Hillsborough County Fire Department will give tips on home fire safety. For menu details and reservations, contact Sharon Vasquez at 641-7856 or sharonlvasquez@verizon.net.

The ABWC’s primary mission is providing scholarships for educating and training of students who live in Apollo Beach and the surrounding areas with a demonstrated financial need.

The third annual Mystery Luncheon and silent auction will be held at Southshore Falls on Friday, March 15. The Pelican Players will present Lethal Luau. Tickets are on sale.

To learn more about the ABWC, visit www.apollobeachwomansclub.com or contact the Second Vice President of Membership Liz Pedersen at 777-8215 or kenlizpedersen@msn.com.

Visit The Alzheimer’s Association Brain Bus At Superior Residences

The Alzheimer’s Association Brain Bus, a statewide mobile outreach initiative, raises awareness of Alzheimer’s and related dementias and addresses the benefits of early detection, early diagnosis, brain health and risk reduction. With two mobile units, the Brain Bus travels throughout Florida.

On Tuesday, January 14 from 10 a.m.-12 Noon, it will be at Superior Residences on 1819 Providence Ridge Blvd. in Brandon. Learn about 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s, 10 ways to love your brain, steps to an accurate diagnosis and advancements in research.

For more information, visit alz.org or call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.

Vehicle Registration Can Now Be Renewed At Three Publix Locations

Because renewing your vehicle registration should also be a pleasure, three Publix locations in Hillsborough County now host tax collector self-service kiosks.

The new kiosk program, Florida MV Express, allows customers to get a new registration card and license plate sticker in a matter of minutes, as opposed to several days. The blue and yellow kiosks will be available at the grocery chain’s Citrus Park location at 7835 Gunn Hwy., Plant City’s Walden Woods store at 2202 James L. Redman Pkwy. and the Lake Brandon Plaza Publix at 11255 Causeway Blvd.

The kiosk program soft-launched last February at four tax collector locations in Brandon, Drew Park, North Tampa and Ruskin, and has already processed 20,000 vehicle registrations.

While you can still register your vehicle online or at a tax collector branch, neither of those options come with the ability to take home a Publix chicken tender sub.

Visit https://flmvexpresskiosk.com/.