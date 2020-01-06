Why did you decide to become a teacher?

I loved school and reading as a child, and I was always involved in caring for or teaching children as I grew up. I volunteered with children’s programs, babysat, worked as a camp counselor and a nanny. It felt very natural to go into teaching when I entered college. I worked as a classroom teacher for two years, and for the last 18 years I have worked as a school librarian, which I truly enjoy, and believe God has called me to do.

What is a goal of yours as a teacher?

I want to inspire my students to love learning and reading. It is at the heart of all I do. Reading is at the core of so much of our learning, thinking and communicating; it is a vital skill. I don’t want my students only to be good at it, though…I want them to love it! Reading is such a great adventure and takes us to so many wonderful places. I want my students to be lifelong readers.

What is one of your hidden talents?

One of my hidden talents…I can sing! I don’t often sing in front of others, but this ability helps me use my voice in a different way—in telling stories to my students! I use a lot of expression, rhythm and different voices when I tell stories to my students, and it is one of my favorite things to do!

What would your students be surprised to find out about you?

I think my students would be surprised to know that I love math, too! Algebra is my favorite! I have a niece in the eighth grade who is currently taking algebra and I love to help her when she is stuck on a concept.

