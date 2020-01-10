Why did you decide to become a teacher?

I graduated with a marketing degree and didn’t feel like it was the best fit at the time. I love kids and love helping and teaching others. This is what encouraged me to go back to school for education. It was a masters program and I dove right in even having my first two daughters at the time.

What is a goal of yours as a teacher?

My goals as a teacher are to grow students academically and build up their self confidence so they can accomplish things independently. My students know I am cheering them on with every step forward and even mistakes that are lessons. A year is short, but hopefully that year will be fun and memorable!

Do you have any hidden talents?

I think one of my hidden talents is to form a relationship with a child that puts up many walls or barriers.

What is your favorite book and why?

Love You Forever… Robert Munsch. I would read it to my own children and tear up every time.

How do you show your school spirit?

I MC the talent show and have performed in a couple teacher end of the year dances. I am also math bowl coach.

What would be your most embarrassing moment?

I probably have a few… Can I change it to what keeps me motivated to teach? Students that graduate from high school and say to me, “You are one of my favorite teachers!” Or, “I remember the (fake) Hawaii trip.” I recently had a 7 year old write me a card that said, “when you taught me I understood it better and thanks for helping me when I was depressed.”

Their little faces and these comments keep me getting up at 5:00 am everyday to go in there and do the best that I can for them! This is their only first grade year and we are going to make it the best!

Is there a quote or saying that you live by?

Live life to the fullest! Only worry about things you have control over.

