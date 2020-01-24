After cutting her teeth with her first single, Blurry, in 2017, Karinna Laneé is chomping at the bit to release another. Promoted by M&E Talent Consulting, Laneé is hosting a concert titled Music Matters to showcase her new music, raise funds and promote the message that music matters.

“Music can be a really powerful thing, and I think it’s really important that people can listen to a song and feel a little bit better about themselves,” said Laneé. “I want to help people struggling with mental illness and show them that it’s okay to struggle and that they’re not alone.”

The concert will take place on Saturday, February 22 from 6-9 p.m. at The Chapel at FishHawk. Laneé will debut original music as well as perform some covers. Tickets will be available at the door with a minimum donation of $5. Children under 8 are free.

Laneé continued, “There’s so much that goes into making a song. You have to write and compose the music, then record, then mix and so on. It’s a big investment, and so the funds from this concert will be used for future recordings, music videos, etc.”

Also joining Laneé is Idiomz Da Prophesayer, also known as Damon ‘Idiomz’ Curtis. Idiomz, a Christian hip-hop artist, met Laneé while serving as a youth leader. He assisted her with recording and releasing Blurry and also connected her with his videographer to shoot the video.

Recently, Idiomz relocated to Tennessee to become part of the staff for The Extreme Tour, an international movement that combines music and extreme sports to further the gospel.

Idiomz said, “I am coming back to support Karinna because I believe she has a special gifting. If I can help her in any way, I will be there.”

Other local artists will perform, and Pure Power Productions will handle the sound and lights. The event will feature a 50/50 raffle and chances to win gift baskets donated from local businesses.

“I’m thankful for the amount of support I’ve received from my family, friends and community. It means the world to me,” said Laneé. “I also thank God for the opportunities that He has presented me that…allowed me to share my talent.”

The event’s venue is located at 6026 Churchside Dr. in Lithia. For information, contact metalentconsulting@gmail.com. You can connect with Laneé on Instagram @karinnalanee. To learn more about Idiomz, visit www.idp-music.com.