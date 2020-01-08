In honor of our WWII veterans, the Collings Foundation’s Wings of Freedom Tour will bring extremely rare bomber and fighter aircraft for a local living history display. The B-24 Liberator ‘Witchcraft’, and P-51 Mustang ‘Toulouse Nuts’ fighter will fly into the Tampa Executive Airport on the main ramp at 6530 Tampa Executive Airport Rd. from Monday through Thursday, January 20-23.

The B-24 is the last of its type flying in the world. The P-51 was the first interceptor with the long range capability to protect Allied bombers all the way to a target and back.

Visitors are invited to explore them. It is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 for up-close viewings and tours through the inside of the B-24, with discounts for school groups. Visitors can also take 30-minute flights aboard the aircraft. B-24 flights are $475 per person. P-51 flight training is $2,400 for a half-hour and $3,400 for one hour. For reservations and more information, call 800-568-8924.

The Collings Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational foundation devoted to organizing ‘living history’ events that allow people to learn more about their heritage and history through direct participation. This tour visits around 110 cities in over 35 states annually and is celebrating its 31st year, having been seen by tens of millions of people.

The foundation developed the Wings of Freedom Tour to engage and educate future generations in WWII history through an immersive tour and flying experience. It is a flying tribute to those who flew, maintained, built and helped protect them and to the citizens that share the freedom the aircraft helped preserve.

B-24s were a backbone of the American effort in WWII from 1942 to 1945, famous for their ability to sustain damage and still accomplish the mission. Despite the risks of enemy attacks and sub-zero temperatures, many safely brought their crews home. P-51s, known as the bombers’ ‘Little Friend,’ saved countless crews from attacking Axis fighters.

The Wings of Freedom Tour will arrive at 12 Noon on January 20 and depart after 12 Noon on January 23. Ground tour and display hours are 12 Noon-4:30 p.m. on January 20, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on January 21 and 22 and 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on January 23.

The 30-minute flights are normally scheduled before and after the ground tour times.

For more information, visit www.collingsfoundation.org or contact Hunter Chaney, director of marketing, at hchaney@collingsfoundation.org or 800-568-8924.