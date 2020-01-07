Novemberfest is a time-honored tradition in Brandon and a prime example of how the community joins together to support Nativity Catholic School.

Alexis Redig, Nativity’s faith and media coordinator, commented on Novemberfest’s social media presence this year, saying, “It never ceases to amaze me how much love for Novemberfest our surrounding community has. I see this in the almost 18,000 followers on our Novemberfest page and the countless posts Novemberfest is tagged in leading up to and during the event.”

“Novemberfest celebrated its 50th anniversary this year,” said Cindy Ehringer. “We are so thankful to our sponsors and volunteers to help make this community event so successful. We look forward to seeing everyone in November 2020 for the 51st annual Novemberfest.”

Original Story printed October 2019.

Nativity Catholic’s Novemberfest will celebrate five decades of festival fun when it returns from Thursday, November 21 to Sunday, November 24. Following the Florida State Fair and Strawberry Festival, Novemberfest is the third largest annual carnival in Hillsborough County.

More than just a time-honored tradition, Novemberfest is Nativity’s largest fundraiser supporting its school and faith formation program. The family-fun attracts about 100,000 people each year and is put on by its parish volunteers.

Admission, parking and entertainment are all free. Crowd favorite Soul Circus Cowboy will perform Friday at 8:30 p.m. The country rock band’s lead singer, Billy McKnight, is an alumnus of Nativity Catholic School. Also back this year is Classix, who will take ‘Center Stage’ on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

Paying homage to Novemberfest’s 50th anniversary, midway rides will include the Zipper, which recently celebrated 50 years.

New this year is ‘Money Mania.’ Instead of only one grand prize cash winner, raffles will be held throughout the event. The cash prizes are in the amounts of $2,500, $1,000, $750, $500 and $250 with the grand prize of $5,000 announced on Sunday.

Visit www.nativitycatholicchurch.org/novemberfest. Nativity is located at 705 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon.