By Candace Rotolo

Original Story printed February 2019.

The hundreds of concertgoers who attended Newland Communities’ annual Concerts for a Cause series did more than just enjoy an evening of great live music. They helped Feeding Tampa Bay provide more than 22,000 meals to neighbors in need.

The concert series, along with Fall Festivals held at Waterset in Apollo Beach and Bexley in Land O’ Lakes, brought in a total of 2,155 lbs. of non perishable foods and more than $2,000 in cash donations. All totaled, the donations will provide Feeding Tampa Bay 22,066 meals. The organization is the area’s leading food bank, which provides food to more than 700,000 people in a 10-county area of West Florida, including Hillsborough and Pasco Counties.

The series of popular outdoor concerts featured local and regional bands and took place between September and October at the two communities. In lieu of admission, concertgoers were asked to bring non perishable food items or monetary donations to benefit Feeding Tampa Bay. In Tampa Bay, one in seven adults and one in four children struggle with hunger. For every dollar donated, Feeding Tampa Bay can provide 10 meals.

“The number of people in our area who are in need of nutritious food donations to feed themselves and their families is staggering,” said Pam Parisi, vice president of marketing for Newland Communities, developers of Waterset and Bexley.

“We’re grateful to our residents who year after year show their generosity though our Concerts for a Cause series. Not only does it bring our community together, but the donations collected make an enormous difference for people in need.”

“Concerts for a Cause brings communities together, which is what we are all about at Feeding Tampa Bay,” added Thomas Mantz, executive director of Feeding Tampa Bay. “This partnership with Newland Communities connects families to their best self through giving while providing thousands of families in need the opportunity to share memories around a table where meals are too often lacking.”

