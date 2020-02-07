Calling All Moms – MOPS
First and third Tuesday of the month
Fishhawk Fellowship Church, 15326 Fishhawk Blvd., Lithia
Coffee, brunch and free childcare.
All moms (including soon-to-be) welcome.
Visit Fishhawk MOPS and MOMSnext on Facebook for info and updates.
Email l.bellora@hotmail.com.
Alzheimer’s Association And Dementia Caregiver Support Groups
Join us in the Tessera of Brandon event center every second Wednesday
at 2 p.m. and every third Monday at 7 p.m.
1320 Oakfield Dr., Brandon; call 607-6880
Join us at Campo Family YMCA every third Friday through May at 1:30 p.m.
3414 Culbreath Rd., Valrico
Pet Vaccination Clinic At Kim’s Natural Pet Foods
Saturday, March 7; 11 a.m.-12 Noon p.m.
Kim’s Natural Pet Foods, 2110 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Valrico
EZ Pet Low Cost Pet Vaccination Clinic
Call 684-3663 to confirm.
Spring Vegetable Gardening Seminar
Saturday, February 22; 10 a.m.
Kerby’s Nursery, 2311 S. Parsons Ave., Seffner
Kids, and even some adults, don’t always like to eat their veggies, but what if they knew where they came from and helped to plant a backyard garden?
Come learn how to plant a backyard garden at the free Spring Veggie Gardening Seminar.
Call 685-3265 or visit www.kerbysnursery.com.
Plant City Social Dancing
Saturday, February 22; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Cost $6
Strawberry Square, 4401 Promenade Blvd., Plant City
Dance to the music by DJ Ken Miller.
Complementary dance lessons from 6-6:30 p.m., beginners to advanced.
No alcohol. Bring your own snacks and drinks.
Visit strawberrysquaredancing.com.
Compost, Microirrigation And Rainwater Harvesting Workshops
Saturday, March 7; UF/IFAS Extension in Hillsborough County, 5339 CR 579, Seffner
Attend one or all workshops. Compost attendees receive a compost bin an more. Microirrigation attendees receive a micro kit and more. Rainwater harvesting attendees receive a rain barrel.
Pre-registration required: https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/hillsborough/upcoming-events/.
Small fee per household.
Grey Matters Toastmasters
First and third Thursday of month; 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Bloomingdale Library at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico
Benefits of club include confidence-building in public speaking, enhancement of leadership skills and unique, lively, stimulating discussions.
Visit https://greymatters.toastmastersclubs.org/.
Social Security Benefits Seminar Hosted By Angeloni Tax Advisory Group
Tuesday, February 18 and March 24; Wednesday, February 12; and
Thursday, February 6 and March 12
HCC campus at The Regent, 6437 Watson Rd., Riverview.
Learn strategies and principles behind the proper timing of taking Social Security benefits; perfect for ages 58-67.
Call 626-7575 to make reservations. Leave a message after 4:30 p.m.
Riverview Library Master Gardener Library Programs
10509 Riverview Dr., Riverview
Garden Treasures Rediscovered; Tuesday, February 4 at 6:30 p.m.
Discover ways to reuse items in the garden usually thrown out or considered useless.
Learn inventive ways to make your garden unique, full of fun and beauty and also provide for garden wildlife. Contact Anne Marie Boehm at amblibrary@gmail.com or call 205-6621 for more information.
Tampa Bay Chief Petty Officers Meeting
Fourth Thursday each month; 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Buffet, 3904 S. Dale Mabry, Britton Plaza, Tampa
For information, call Chuck Peterman, President, at 767-1569
Parkinson’s Support Group At Savannah Court Of Brandon
Third Tuesday of the month; 6 p.m.
Savannah Court of Brandon, 824 N. Parsons Ave., Brandon
Call 643-6767 to RSVP with Rhonda Fournier, Executive Director.