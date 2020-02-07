Calling All Moms – MOPS

First and third Tuesday of the month

Fishhawk Fellowship Church, 15326 Fishhawk Blvd., Lithia

Coffee, brunch and free childcare.

All moms (including soon-to-be) welcome.

Visit Fishhawk MOPS and MOMSnext on Facebook for info and updates.

Email l.bellora@hotmail.com.

Alzheimer’s Association And Dementia Caregiver Support Groups

Join us in the Tessera of Brandon event center every second Wednesday

at 2 p.m. and every third Monday at 7 p.m.

1320 Oakfield Dr., Brandon; call 607-6880

Join us at Campo Family YMCA every third Friday through May at 1:30 p.m.

3414 Culbreath Rd., Valrico

Pet Vaccination Clinic At Kim’s Natural Pet Foods

Saturday, March 7; 11 a.m.-12 Noon p.m.

Kim’s Natural Pet Foods, 2110 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Valrico

EZ Pet Low Cost Pet Vaccination Clinic

Call 684-3663 to confirm.

Spring Vegetable Gardening Seminar

Saturday, February 22; 10 a.m.

Kerby’s Nursery, 2311 S. Parsons Ave., Seffner

Kids, and even some adults, don’t always like to eat their veggies, but what if they knew where they came from and helped to plant a backyard garden?

Come learn how to plant a backyard garden at the free Spring Veggie Gardening Seminar.

Call 685-3265 or visit www.kerbysnursery.com.

Plant City Social Dancing

Saturday, February 22; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Cost $6

Strawberry Square, 4401 Promenade Blvd., Plant City

Dance to the music by DJ Ken Miller.

Complementary dance lessons from 6-6:30 p.m., beginners to advanced.

No alcohol. Bring your own snacks and drinks.

Visit strawberrysquaredancing.com.

Compost, Microirrigation And Rainwater Harvesting Workshops

Saturday, March 7; UF/IFAS Extension in Hillsborough County, 5339 CR 579, Seffner

Attend one or all workshops. Compost attendees receive a compost bin an more. Microirrigation attendees receive a micro kit and more. Rainwater harvesting attendees receive a rain barrel.

Pre-registration required: https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/hillsborough/upcoming-events/.

Small fee per household.

Grey Matters Toastmasters

First and third Thursday of month; 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Bloomingdale Library at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico

Benefits of club include confidence-building in public speaking, enhancement of leadership skills and unique, lively, stimulating discussions.

Visit https://greymatters.toastmastersclubs.org/.

Social Security Benefits Seminar Hosted By Angeloni Tax Advisory Group

Tuesday, February 18 and March 24; Wednesday, February 12; and

Thursday, February 6 and March 12

HCC campus at The Regent, 6437 Watson Rd., Riverview.

Learn strategies and principles behind the proper timing of taking Social Security benefits; perfect for ages 58-67.

Call 626-7575 to make reservations. Leave a message after 4:30 p.m.

Riverview Library Master Gardener Library Programs

10509 Riverview Dr., Riverview

Garden Treasures Rediscovered; Tuesday, February 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Discover ways to reuse items in the garden usually thrown out or considered useless.

Learn inventive ways to make your garden unique, full of fun and beauty and also provide for garden wildlife. Contact Anne Marie Boehm at amblibrary@gmail.com or call 205-6621 for more information.

Tampa Bay Chief Petty Officers Meeting

Fourth Thursday each month; 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Buffet, 3904 S. Dale Mabry, Britton Plaza, Tampa

For information, call Chuck Peterman, President, at 767-1569

Parkinson’s Support Group At Savannah Court Of Brandon

Third Tuesday of the month; 6 p.m.

Savannah Court of Brandon, 824 N. Parsons Ave., Brandon

Call 643-6767 to RSVP with Rhonda Fournier, Executive Director.