Cardinal Roofing hosts its seventh annual Clay Shoot Fundraiser—Shoot For Those Who Shot For U.S.—on Friday, March 6 from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The community is invited to participate in a fun day of shooting sporting clay and help raise money to fly veterans to Washington D.C. with Honor Flight of West Central Florida and Flight to Honor of Polk County.

The event is taking place at FishHawk Sporting Clays, located at 13505 Hobson Simmons Rd. in Lithia.

Proceeds from the event benefits Honor Flight of West Central Florida and Flight to Honor of Polk County. Bridget Jenkins Wilson, owner of Cardinal Roofing, was inspired to start this fundraiser after becoming a guardian for a veteran during an honor flight in 2013. Wilson has made four trips escorting veterans to Washington D.C.

“I love everything about this event,” said Wilson. “It’s a privilege to be able raise money to gift a war-era veteran a day of honor and appreciation for their sacrifices. The Clay Shoot Fundraiser has raised more than $75,000 over the past seven years. Our goal is to raise more than $10,000 during this year’s clay shoot.”

Honor Flight of West Central Florida and Flight to Honor are nonprofit organizations committed to honoring veterans with all-expenses paid ‘Honor Tours’ to their memorials in Washington D.C. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, an estimated 640 WWII veterans die each day. The time to express thanks to these brave veterans is running out.

“These veterans sacrificed so much for our country,” said Wilson. “I love seeing our community coming together to give back to them in this way.”

This year, Cardinal Roofing has partnered with Chick-fil-A in Valrico – Brandon South as its founding sponsor. Other sponsors for the event include Empire Building Supply, Phillips Creative and the Osprey Observer Newspaper. Sponsors are still needed for T-shirts, raffle prizes and goody bag items as well as an alcohol beverage sponsor for after the event.

Shoot for Those Who Shot For U.S. is currently registering teams and individuals for the event. A team of four can register for $500 or individuals can register for $150. Trophies will be awarded for best male shooter, best female shooter and ‘most likely to improve’ shooter. In addition, there will be food, raffle prizes and goody bags.

To register, call 689-7663 or visit www.girlroofer.com. For more information about honor flights, visit www.honorflightwcf.org or www.polkveteranscouncil.com.