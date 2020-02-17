Recruitment Event For U.S. Census Bureau

The results of the 2020 Census help determine how billions in federal funding are spent locally for schools, hospitals, roads and more. The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting over 3,000 temporary positions in Hillsborough and Manatee Counties. Recruitment events will consist of hour-long information sessions for job seekers to gather information and meet with a recruiter.

The event is being held at the Goodwill’s Job Connection Center, located at 10739 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview, on Wednesday, February 26 and Thursday, February 20 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Contact Gloria at 703-887-3868 or visit https://2020census.gov/jobs.html.

Hearing Tech Expo – Learn To Hear All You Can

Florida’s biggest hearing exhibition, featuring over 50 vendors, 10 workshops and free trials of new technology, will take place on Saturday, February 15 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Manatee Technical College on 6305 SR 70 in Bradenton.

There is something for everyone, including adult and pediatric programs, free hearing screening, free consultations with an audiologist, custom guided tours, Hispanic access provided and free admission and access to the expo. For additional information, contact info@hlas.org.

Alzheimer’s Platform & Stedman Clinical Trials

Dr. Mary Stedman will provide updates on Alzheimer’s disease, what’s new in Alzheimer’s research and an opportunity to ask an expert. The event will be held on Wednesday, February 19 at Tessera Brandon Assisted Living Memory Care, located at 1320 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon.

Lunch will be provided as well as guest speaker Jill Smith from the Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation. For additional information, call 607-6880 or http://tesserabrandon.com.

Historic Ybor City Will Celebrate Its Heritage With All-Day Street Festival

Join the Ybor City Chamber of Commerce in honoring the cultures of the city during the annual Fiesta Day Celebration on Saturday, February 22 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Vendors and entertainment will line 7th Ave. and fill the streets with music, art, food and culture. During the celebration, a Promenade of Flags will march down ‘La Septima’ and showcase countries, schools and local businesses that have made Ybor City their home.

Fiesta Day commemorates the history of Ybor and highlights the heritages that first immigrated to the ‘Cigar Capital of the World.’ A time that was originally a day of rest for the factory workers has turned into a street festival that brings together Cuban, German, Italian, Spanish and Jewish heritages.

Ybor City is known as a melting pot of originality and culture based on its immigrant population. This event features the traditions of the cultures that have influenced the community and still thrive today. Take a stroll through the historic district and experience the old and new of Ybor City.

Vendor and sponsorship opportunities are available for those who would like to join the excitement of Fiesta Day. Information can be found at www.ybor.org/fiestaday.

The G.F.W.C. Valrico Service League, Inc. Presents ‘Puttin’ On The Ritz Bunco’

Come join the G.F.W.C. Valrico Service League’s Putting on the Ritz Bunco for a night of fun on Thursday, March 5. Social time/dinner is from 5:30-6:15 p.m. with Bunco starting at 6:15 p.m., to be held at The Bridges Retirement Center, located at 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview.

Tickets cost $20 and include a light dinner, drinks and prizes. Get tickets by contacting Claudia Yake at 685-7998 or Sue Hadden at 334-7293. Proceeds will help support local school children and families in need in our community.

In the past year, the group has supported A Kid’s Place, Outreach Clinic, Campo YMCA, Cards for the Troops, Center Place, Apostles Village, Family Promise, Seeds of Hope, Real Hope Ministries, Canine Companions and St. Francis Society and has provided books, educational activities, food, clothing and shoes for Title I elementary school children.