New Women’s Health Center In Brandon

In January, Women’s Care Florida opened the doors at its new Women’s Health Center Brandon, located at 515 South Kings Ave. in Brandon. The facility houses four of the practice’s obstetrics and gynecology offices and offers state-of-the-art screening mammography, bone density testing and onsite lab collections.

In addition to obstetrics and gynecology, the Women’s Health Center Brandon will offer patients access to specialists in breast surgery, gynecological oncology, as well as genetic and nutrition counseling. It will also soon be home to fertility specialist, Dr. Shane Plosker of Shady Grove Fertility, in partnership with Women’s Care Florida.

Women’s Care Florida, founded in 1998, is one of the largest independent women’s health practices in Florida, with nearly 400 providers at more than 100 offices in 13 counties throughout the state. Serving more than 500,000 patients in Northeast, Central and Southeast Florida, Women’s Care Florida’s 400 providers deliver more than 20,000 babies each year and provide a wide range of health services to women of all ages.

The group will hold a Grand Opening Celebration, open to the public, at the Brandon Health Center next month. Visit www.womenscarefl.com.

Academic Alliance In Dermatology Open House At Plant City Location

You are invited to attend an open house for Academic Alliance in Dermatology in its Plant City office, located at 1503 W. Reynolds St. It will take place on Tuesday, February 25 from 5-7 p.m. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres and drinks while meeting the providers and the staff.

For information, call 514-4688 or visit www.academicallderm.com.

8th Annual ‘Top Hats & Tiaras’ Charity Ball Collects 22 boxes Of Toys For Tots Plus 23 Bikes

Bob Savage and Tatyana Frost, the producers of the Holiday Charity ball to benefit Toys for Tots, held the eighth annual event at the premiere venue, The Regent, in Riverview on December 12, 2019. One hundred and eighty people enjoyed the event while the charity collected 23 bikes and 22 boxes of toys. The theme was ‘Top Hats & Tiaras.’

Savage and Frost are grateful to all the people that supported the charity and helped less fortunate children celebrate Christmas. Guests enjoyed delicious food catered by Inside the Box Catering, professional shows by Dance Quest International and top USA competitors William Proper and Jennifer Elliott, DJ Chris Heath with Big Beats Entertainment, live music by LeNoir Entertainment, raffles and auction items by Socially Founded, photos by Florida Rustic Photo and videos by Panache Star Productions and Mach Media 5.

According to Frost, “We are so looking forward to the next year event as we believe the theme of the event, ‘Proud to be American,’ will draw many more people to support children in need.”

They are looking for more help to volunteer, to sponsor, to bring new unwrapped toys and to attend the event. Save the Date: December 10 from 6:30-10:30 p.m. at The Regent. For more information, call Savage at 240-7772 or Frost at 966-4788.

For more information on The Way 2 Dance, visit www.theway2dance.com.

Valentine Cocktail Dance Party

Share the romance, share the dance! You’re invited to a Valentine cocktail party this Valentine’s Day on February 14 from 7-8 p.m. at Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Brandon on 1076 E. Brandon Blvd., Ste. 114. This event is free and open to the community, and it is for singles and couples alike.

Prepare to enjoy an evening of dancing, including appetizers and a special champagne toast. What could be more fun than kicking off your evening with dance? Call the studio at 438-5963 for more information or to reserve your spot.