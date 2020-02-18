By Brad Stager

When buying or selling real estate becomes an intimidating process, friendly guidance can help ease the concerns that come up along the way to closing a deal. That’s where Michele Urbanowski and Shelly Valdez of Century 21 Link Realty in Brandon excel.

Operating as Team Shelltown, they combine a high level of customer service with professional knowledge to assist their real estate clients. According to Urbanowski, that means having more than a business connection.

“We want to become friends and continue the relationship,” she said.

Valdez said their clients benefit from the team approach when it comes to doing business. “Customers will get really good service because there’s two of us. If Michele’s busy, I can step in.”

She added that the accountability level is increased as well. “We encourage each other to do better.”

Each of them have backgrounds as art educators (both have taught in the area’s public schools), and, according to Urbanowski, real estate is another way to serve the community.

“I’ve always been interested in real estate and I love helping children, but now I can help families,” said Urbanowski.

Valdez and Urbanowski said helping families in their real estate business can range from finding just the right view of a golf course green in a gated community to arranging financing for a single parent who may be starting over after a divorce.

Online marketing by Team Shelltown goes beyond the pair’s respective websites, www.shellysuperagent.com and www.FLhomesbymichele.com, and reflects their local emphasis in the service they provide.

Facebook page, Shelltown Today, is a source of real estate tips as well as photos and videos that showcase noteworthy properties and highlight dining and recreation options in the community. Many of those videos can also be seen on YouTube, ShellTown Today.

Urbanowski and Valdez also employ technology to add security to their clients’ homes by using electronic lockboxes that are controlled through Bluetooth technology, allowing greater ability to restrict access.

With Team Shelltown as part of Century 21 Link Realty, buyers can find a new home just about anywhere in the world, from Brandon to Buenos Aires, with Century 21’s global reach.

Connect with Valdez and Urbanowski through Century 21 Link Realty by calling 684-0036.