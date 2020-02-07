FishHawk resident Landon ‘The New Breed’ Crews will have a chance to compete for the Continental Championship Wrestling (CCW) world title on Saturday, February 15 at Grace Community United Methodist Church in Lithia.

Crews became a part of the CCW after he graduated from Newsome High School last year and has been traveling all over the country doing shows in front of large crowds every week ever since. He is excited to be back in his hometown to compete for the title in front of family and friends.

“I’m super excited. I think it gives me a home field advantage,” Crews said.

Crews had been the Southern States Champion of the CCW for over 400 days until losing that title in January. He was voted Wrestler of the Year for 2019 by fans, giving him a shot at the world title in the main event in Lithia. He will be facing the CCW’s Daniel Anderson, and if he wins, he will be the youngest ever world champion at age 20.

According to Crews, Anderson is the leader of the Diamond Exchange, the group in the CCW that owns all of the current titles. Crews faced Anderson last year in Lithia and won, so he feels like he has a great chance to win again with bigger stakes than before.

Other matches on the lineup card include Tag Team Champions Cecil Andrews and Shooter McGee, who will be defending their world title against Chris Turner and Cody Knight. Nate Powers, Solo Jones, Darryon Drummond, Mike Anthony and Geno Addonis will be in action as well.

Crews is training in preparation for the event every day of the week that he’s not doing a show. He says that this is the biggest match that he’s had in his young career thus far. “I’m going to work harder than I’ve ever worked before, and I’m excited to be there in front of the home town, and I think everyone is really going to enjoy it. It’s a moment that I’ve dreamed about since I was a kid.”

According to Crews, the event is a family-friendly show and tickets can be bought in advance through the church for $9. Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $10. The show is a fundraiser for Grace Community United Methodist Church. For more information, visit the website at www.CCWrestling.biz.