This one is especially for the performance-oriented folks. The rest should take a back seat. Seriously. The all-new 2020 Chevrolet Camaro LT1 model is equipped with a mammoth and potent 6.2-liter V-8 engine cranking out 455 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 455 pounds-feet of torque at 4,400 rpm. Making the rear-wheel drive coupe a thriller is an effortless and freshly adopted 10-speed auto gearbox (at $1,595).

The iconic muscle car is truly a blast to drive, especially when pushed hard at sharp and quick turns. Of course, it is a relief to have 10-spoke, 20-inch, forged aluminum wheels; four-piston Brembo brakes; strut tower brace; and an optional dual-mode exhaust that has to be heard to be believed. Steering feedback is rapid and accurate, thanks to a variable-ratio electric power system. Drive modes include tour, sport and snow/ice.

Immediately grabbing attention up front is a vent-style matte black hood (like one in the SS trim) that meets up to striking LED headlights and daytime running lights. The black bowtie emblem has been shifted to the upper grille and a body color bar separates the upper and lower grilles. This makes the Camaro LT1’s appearance not just bold, but also intimidating.

However, the cabin displays a classic Camaro appearance with a deeply recessed binnacle housing a rounded tachometer, speedometer, fuel gauge and oil temp gauges. A seven-inch touch screen displays phone, audio and navigation capabilities. Also standard are eight-way driver and six-way front passenger power seats, auto a/c, a flat-bottomed leather-wrapped steering wheel and short-throw shifter, folding rear seat, head-up display, keyless open/start feature and ambient lighting.

Among the several safety features are dual front and side airbags, a side curtain airbag for both rows, stability and traction control, four-wheel anti-lock brakes, limited slip differential, rearview camera, rear obstacle detection system, three-point safety belts for all, tire-pressure monitoring system and daytime running lights. The powerful 13.6-inch front and 13.3-inch rear vented discs will boost any driver’s confidence behind the wheel.

The only minus we see is a constricted rear seat and poor visibility. Otherwise, the Camaro displays incredible nimbleness, tremendous handling and exceptional braking. It leaves you asking for more as you put the pedal to the metal. Priced at just $34,000, the LT1 is great value for the cost. Heavy lead-footers couldn’t ask for a better V-8 performance experience!