Nékter Juice Bar in Valrico has been in business for one year, and it is proud that it’s been a year of providing healthy, organic and tasty food and drinks. If you’re someone looking to start fresh and cleanse your body or just want something good to eat, then this is the perfect place.

At Nékter, you can enjoy juices, smoothies, açaí bowls, fusion blends, its own take on vegan ice cream called Skoop and Nékter Cleanses, which are perfect for detoxing and resetting your body. All the flavors come from fruits and vegetables; no artificial ingredients are added, so it is all naturally delicious.

Scott Hileman, franchise owner of three Nékters, said he opened his first Nékter in Valrico because, “I was familiar with the Valrico and FishHawk market, and there wasn’t a whole lot there as far as what we provide. At that spot where the old Starbucks opened up, I thought it would be a great spot, and it’s been very successful.”

The Açaí Banana Berry Bowl is a favorite among customers, and people who aren’t sure what they want can be guided by employees to find the best option for them. Hileman personally enjoys the Health Nut and Turmeric Sunrise smoothies as well as the Toxin Flush and The Buzz juices.

Nékter will bring new menu items in February, like the Apple Cider Spritzer. Hileman also plans on opening more locations and is looking in the Riverview area.

The juice bar does catering as well, which includes an açaí bowl kit that serves six to eight people and a fresh juice kit for eight to 12 people. This is perfect for creating your own Nékter experience with your coworkers, friends and family.

If you download Nékter’s app, you can get a free smoothie or juice, join the loyalty program and order ahead of time so your order is ready on arrival.

“I really appreciate the support. That was our first store open and it’s still our best performing store. I’m happy to be there and we like to stay involved with the community,” said Hileman.

Nékter is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sundays. It is located at 3482 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, 4009 W. Kennedy Blvd. in Tampa and 3236 Little Rd., Ste. 37 in Trinity. For more information, visit www.nekterjuicebar.com/.