Tampa Theatre is proud to welcome some of the nation’s most inspiring thought leaders to its historic stage this spring. The speakers will appear in a series of evening events called LIMELIGHT.

Jill Witecki, director of marketing and community relations with the Tampa Theatre, said, “Based on the success of its inaugural season, LIMELIGHT returns in 2020 to bring speakers from a wide range of cultural pursuits and a broad palette of experiences to Tampa Bay to share their stories with our community.”

LIMELIGHT 2020 will kick off with Shaun White, an Olympic gold medalist and entrepreneur, on Thursday, March 5.

Next, Dr. Mae Jemison, the first woman of color in space, will appear on Tuesday, March 24. Dr. Jemison is the founder and president of the Jemison Group and BioSentinent Corporation and an inductee in the National Women’s Hall of Fame and International Space Hall of Fame.

On Thursday, April 23, come listen to Academy Award-winning actor Geena Davis. She is the founder of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media.

Finally, Jonathan Haldt, professor of Ethical Leadership at New York University’s Stern School of Business, will take the stage on Tuesday, May 5. Professor Haldt is the author of the New York Times best-selling book The Righteous Mind: Why Good People Are Divided by Politics and Religion.

All events will begin at 7 p.m.

LIMELIGHT series subscriptions are available as a four-event ticket bundle. Tickets range from $165 to $225, plus applicable fees. A limited number of VIP packages are also available for $600, plus fees. The VIP tickets include premium show seating, photo ops with the speakers and a pre-event cocktail reception with heavy hors d’oeuvres and an open bar each event night.

As a bonus for early LIMELIGHT subscription buyers, you will also receive one complimentary general admission ticket to WEDU’s An Evening with Rick Steves on Monday, February 10 at 6 p.m. Availability is limited.

Tickets to LIMELIGHT 2020 can be obtained by visiting www.tampatheatre.org or by visiting the Tampa Theatre Box Office. The Tampa Theatre is located at 711 N. Franklin St. in downtown Tampa.