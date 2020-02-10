Why did you decide to become a teacher?

I had an internship in college in a completely different field that gave me the opportunity to work with high school students. A few years later, when I realized I was not satisfied with my current career, I remembered that experience and how much I enjoyed and benefitted from that opportunity and decided at that time to become a teacher.

What is a goal of yours as a teacher?

One of my goals is to be able to provide students with the skills they need not only to be successful in my class but also in their future academic pursuits. Another goal I have is to always let my students know the significance of what they are learning, or why they are approaching it in a certain way, so [they] can always understand why it is so relevant and how they can use it in the future.

Any embarrassing moments you are willing to share?

There have been several, most involve wardrobe choices, like wearing two different shoes.

What is one of your hidden talents?

I have an amazing sense of direction; I can tell N., S., E. and West from wherever I am standing and am usually smarter than the GPS.

What is your favorite book and why?

The Invisible Bridge by Julie Orringer, because you get truly immersed in the story because of the unbelievable detail in which the author presents the characters. It is an unbelievable story that takes you across Europe and shows the power of the family and love in the even darkest times.

Is there a quote or saying that you live by?

More of a quote that I like to share with my students, family, friends. “Promise me you’ll always remember you’re braver than you believe, stronger than you seem and smarter than you think.” – A. A. Milne