Why did you decide to become a teacher?

My parents were both educators and I saw how much they loved their jobs. We couldn’t go anywhere without some present or former student telling them how much my parents meant to them.

What is a goal of yours as a teacher?

I want my students to love U.S. history and to push themselves to be better critical thinkers. Hopefully they learn that history often repeats itself and we can avoid another 9/11 or Pearl Harbor if we learn from our mistakes.

What is a hidden talent that students don’t know about you?

They probably have no idea I have two masters degrees, lived overseas, worked in radio and law enforcement and could once dunk, barely.

What is your favorite book and why?

It would have to be re-readable, so I will say The Godfather. I read about a book a week so I’m going to have to escape from that island like Chuck Noland.

What is your favorite quote or saying?

“Good is the enemy of great” is one of my favorites. As a teacher, coach and father, I feel like I am constantly preaching this. Why settle for good when you can be great?

What would you like to see changed in the school system?

Our district is way too soft on disruptive/problematic students. On a district level there is less accountability for poor student behavior and it is hurting our students who do the right thing. I wouldn’t let my own kids ever be disrespectful or problematic in class, but our district is driving great teachers away with their lack of discipline for disruptive and disrespectful students.

Teacher of the Month Valrico is sponsored by Brenda Wade at Signature Realty.