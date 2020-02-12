Diamonds need not explain how radiant they are; they just keep shining. Whoever shall admire their brilliance will find a way to them. This statement could be said about the women who are members of the Apollo Beach Woman’s Club because they all shine bright like a diamond and because diamonds are the gift you give for a 60th anniversary, and the club is about to celebrate their 60th anniversary.

“The Apollo Beach Woman’s Club has been around for 60 continuous years,” said member Kimberly Alkins. “We have members who have been continuous members for 41 years or less. The club was originally started by the developer Francis Corr in 1959, along with other clubs, to attract families to settle in the Apollo Beach Community by the bay. The family of current Apollo Beach Woman’s Club member Norma Woodard was one of the first homeowners in the community and she joined the Apollo Beach Junior Woman’s Club at its inception in 1959.”

Eventually, a junior club from the area merged with the Apollo Beach Woman’s Club and the club began to grow.

“Our membership has grown to include all of SouthShore and at last count we have 147 members,” Alkins said. “Over the years, the club has raised funds for graduating high school seniors from East Bay, then both Lennard and East Bay High Schools. In May 2019, the club awarded $15,000 in total college scholarships to 10 recipients from the SouthShore community.”

The club will be celebrating its 60th anniversary on Sunday, February 16 at the Southshore Falls Community Center from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

“The program will include a continuous slideshow of photographs of the many club community projects and membership activities over the years, a historical trivia contest and a table with interesting historical displays,” Alkins said. “Bob Hite, once an Apollo Beach resident but now retired from WFLA Channel 8 as a newscaster, will share some of his insights about his interactions with the club during the celebration.”

To learn more about the Apollo Beach Woman’s Club or if you’d like to become a member of the club, visit the club’s website at www.apollobeachwomansclub.com or call 641-7856.