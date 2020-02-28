The Brandon League of Fine Arts (BLFA) is a not-for-profit arts organization that has been serving the Greater Brandon community for over 55 years. The BLFA is the perfect organization for artists and lovers of art who want to help promote and advocate for the arts.

Barbara Tudek is the president of the BLFA and is a local artist and resident of Lithia. Tudek described her vision for her tenure as president of the BLFA.

“I want to encourage membership in BLFA and try to expand some to what we already do so that both members and the community benefit,” she said.

The BLFA meets on the third Monday of every month, except June and July. The meetings take place in the Mook Gallery at Center Place of Brandon, located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. A member of the group usually presents a small demonstration prior to the meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Tudek would like to expand the demonstrations to include workshops that would benefit all artist members.

“We have a lot of very talented artists who are members,” she said. “I would like to give them an opportunity to share ideas and techniques with the other members.”

Tudek added, “I would also like to get our members more involved in outdoor festivals and other art exhibits around the area. Some of the local shows are terrific ways for members to have their art seen and showcased.”

The benefits of membership in the BLFA are numerous. This includes artist members having at least two opportunities to show their artwork in an organized exhibition, which can be done at the Annual Members Show in May and at the juried art show called Artworks, which is held every September.

The BLFA is also a great venue for fellow artists to meet at, share ideas with one another and get honest feedback.

“We offer a unique way for local artists to meet and inspire one another,” added Tudek.

If you have ever gone to an art exhibit at Center Place and admired the wonderful exhibits that rotate each month, you can thank the members of the BLFA. Its hanging committee is always busy curating exhibits so that the public can view them.

For more information on the BLFA, please visit www.blfa.us.