Two local farmers in Valrico, Ken and Andrea Schielka, owners of Wingspread Farm, were very excited and honored when they were told that they won the 2019 Best of Valrico Award in the Farm category.

Each year, the Valrico Award Program identifies companies that have achieved exceptional marketing success in their community and business category, focusing on quality, not quantity. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community, and they help make the Valrico area a great place to work, live and play in.

When they learned that their farm won this award, they were shocked.

“Neither me nor my wife thought it was real, and it turned out it was, and we’re just very honored,” said Ken. “It’s quite a tribute to what we do here.”

Andrea always wanted chickens, and after her husband retired, that dream became a reality. They started with one coop and put in more after that, then they began baking bread to go with the eggs and later cookies, and with each addition it soon grew into Wingspread Farm as it is today.

The husband and wife team designed, built and run the farm themselves. It has nearly 200 laying chickens and produces raw honey, jams, Hungarian smoked sausages, preserves, avocados, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and more.

The Hungarian-themed farm’s convenient location, casual atmosphere, cleanliness and fresh, high-quality products keep people coming, and some bring their kids and grandkids along for a fun time, like walking around the farm while feeding the chickens.

“The chickens have a really nice life. They have a lot of space, and they eat a lot of fresh things from the garden. It’s really nice, people love it, they love to see it. It’s clean, and they love the smells. Grandparents, little kids, everybody comes here,” said Andrea.

Farm tours are available; call or text 361-1546 for an appointment. Andrea bakes fresh bread and cookies on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Wingspread Farm can be found on 3003 Pearson Rd. in Valrico, open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Visit https://wingspread.farm/ for more information. Follow the farm on Facebook @wingspreadfarm for weekly specials and special events, and look for treasures in its craft barn while visiting.