Red Carpet USA has been a part of the Brandon area since 2011. It is a local entertainment and events company that will be hosting the Chronic Pain and Wellness Expo at the Florida State Fair on Friday and Saturday, March 13 and 14.

“We have heard from many people that the health and wellness events they have been attending have not contributed to educating them on new and innovative medical products,” said Susan Longo of Red Carpet USA. “Thus, Red Carpet had decided to do something about this problem and came up with the idea to produce an event where we could show off companies working in the health care field, demonstrate the effectiveness of their products while educating the public on elevating pain, maintaining a healthy lifestyle while having all this information under one roof at a two-day chronic pain and wellness expo.”

The two-day expo will feature vendors working in the health care field as well as offering wellness products such as CDB items for children, adults, seniors and pets.

“There will be giveaways, product demonstrations, classes, mini shows and audience participation events,” Longo said. “We suggest that our attendees be prepared because most of the exhibitors are opening their doors to job opportunities for anyone who is interested.”

Longo and her team at Red Carpet USA hope the Chronic Pain and Wellness Expo will be a huge success and help their attendees with their pain management.

“We at Red Carpet hope this event to be a success and that those who attend will walk away with knowledge that there are new methods of treating pain and maintaining a healthy lifestyle,” Longo said.

To learn more about the Chronic Pain and Wellness Expo, visit Red Carpet USA’s website at www.redcarpetusa.us or call Longo at 943-8583. The Chronic Pain and Wellness Expo is free to attend, but the Florida State Fairgrounds may charge to park. The event will run from March 13, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and March 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Florida State Fairgrounds’ Agricultural Hall of Fame building, located at 4800 US Hwy. 301 N. in Tampa.