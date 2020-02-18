Compiled by Danielle Waymire

Women Centered 4 Success

Local nonprofit Women Centered 4 Success partnered with area high schools to participate in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy for social change and justice via the second annual MLK Day of Service Student Pantry project. After a successful 2019 Student Pantry Project, it was awarded a grant through Hillsborough Community College – MLK Day of Service to engage neighboring communities in transforming the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday into a day of citizen action and volunteer service.

Youth from four local high schools, including Spoto, Riverview, Kid’s Community College and Tampa Bay Technical, participated in the event and provided over 2,000 canned/dry goods.

Women Centered 4 Success is a nonprofit organization committed to provide support for women through equipping, encouraging and empowering them with a connection to the tools and services they need for personal growth, housing, jobs, services and health care to achieve a better life.

For more information, contact Sheila Lewis, executive director, at 951-4268 or wc4s2016@gmail.com.

The Bridges Retirement Community Hosts Caregiver College

The Bridges Retirement Community is hosting the Alzheimer’s Association’s ‘Caregiver College,’ a series of educational classes to help you build your caregiver tool kit. When it comes to dementia caregiving, knowledge is power.

The classes include: Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s on Tuesday, March 17; Healthy Living for the Brain & Body on Tuesday, March 24; Effective Communication Strategies on Tuesday, March 31; and Legal & Financial Planning on Tuesday, April 7. All classes are held from 10-11:30 a.m. Come to one class or come to four classes. There is no fee to attend.

These classes will be held at The Bridges on 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview. Seating is limited. Please reserve a seat by calling 800-272-3900.

Valrico Elementary School To Hold Its Kindergarten Roundup

Families living in the area surrounding Valrico Elementary School who have a child turning 5 years old by Tuesday, September 1 are invited to its Kindergarten Roundup on Thursday, February 20 at 5 p.m.

Two proofs of residency, a shot record, original birth certificate and physical examination (supplied by a doctor dated within 12 months prior to the first day of school) will need to be provided for enrollment. Partial enrollment information will be accepted at the Roundup.

Kindergarten Roundup will take place in the Multi Purpose Room at Valrico Elementary School, located at 609 S. Miller Rd. in Valrico. For more information, call 744-6777 or visit http://valrico.mysdhc.org.

Recruitment Event For Childcare Staffing

ChildCare Careers (CCC), the largest staffing firm dedicated to the childcare field, will hold a recruitment event on Wednesday, February 19 from 12 Noon-3 p.m. at the Riverview Goodwill’s Job Connection Center, located at 10739 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview.

CCC provides fully qualified and pre-screened teachers, assistant teachers and site directors to childcare centers, preschools and before and after-school programs. Since 1996, CCC has served literally thousands of childcare centers, ranging from small, single location centers to many of the largest national organizations.

CCC works with all types of childcare organizations, including public and private, nonprofit and for-profit, Head Start and Early Head Start programs, school districts and community organizations.

For more information, contact Rebecca at 727-578-0999 or tampa.recr3@childcarecareers.net.

Community Action Board Partners With County To Provide Scholarships

There are college scholarships available to qualified Hillsborough County residents through the Community Action Board Scholarship program this year that can make a difference for a student getting an important education.

Hillsborough County Social Services and the Community Action Board have partnered again this year to offer scholarships for up to $5,000 to eligible students who wish to continue their education by attending an accredited institution of higher learning. This includes first-time students and students returning to school.

Scholarship applications for the 2019-2020 school year will be accepted through Friday, March 13. Recipients will be notified in writing prior to the start of the fall semester.

Applicants need to meet the following eligibility requirements to be awarded a scholarship: they must be between the ages of 16 and 24, have a high school diploma or GED equivalent (16-year-olds may apply if they are graduating seniors), reside in Hillsborough County, have a minimum GPA of 2.5 and their household income must fall within 125 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (https://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/en/residents/social-services/financial-assistance/determine-eligibility).

The following criteria will also be used to evaluate applicants: community service and school involvement, application and letters of recommendation, academic record (transcript), essay response and panel interview participation.

Application materials can be downloaded on the Scholarship Application page on the County website. Detailed instructions on how to apply can also be found on the page. Students may submit completed applications online, via mail or deliver applications in person to any Hillsborough County Community Resource Center. For questions, contact Juan Fradera at 272-5074.