Grow With Google: Free Digital Skills Workshop & One-On-One Coaching
Wednesday, February 19; 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library, 2607 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tampa.
Grow with Google has teamed up with local libraries to offer training so that Floridians have the opportunity to learn digital skills to grow their careers or businesses.
Visit https://events.withgoogle.com/join-google-in-florida/tampa/#content
Pet Vaccination Clinic At Kim’s Natural Pet Foods
Saturday, March 7; 11 a.m.-12 Noon
Kim’s Natural Pet Foods, 2110 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Valrico
EZ Pet Low Cost Pet Vaccination Clinic
Call 684-3663 to confirm.
Spring Vegetable Gardening Seminar
Saturday, February 22; 10 a.m. at Kerby’s Nursery, 2311 S. Parsons Ave., Seffner.
Kids, and even some adults, don’t always like to eat their veggies, but what if they knew where they came from and helped to plant a backyard garden?
Come learn how to plant a backyard garden at this free Spring Veggie Gardening Seminar.
Call 685-3265 or visit www.kerbysnursery.com.
Free Music Makers Workshop
For kids ages 4-10. Saturdays, February 8, March 7, April 4, May 16
September 12, October 10, November 14 and December 5; 9:30-11 a.m.
Florida Academy of Performing Arts inside Music Showcase
Located at 402 Oakfield Dr., Brandon
Register at FAOPA.org or call 490-2787
Parent’s Night Out
Florida Academy of Performing Arts inside Music Showcase, located at
402 Oakfield Dr., Brandon. The night includes dinner, snacks, games, crafts, movies and more for ages 5-12.
Friday, February 14; 5-10 p.m.
Fridays, March 6, April 3, May 29, August 28, September 25 and October 23; 3:30-9:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 5; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Grey Matters Toastmasters
First and third Thursday of the month; 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Bloomingdale Library at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico
Benefits of the club include confidence-building in public speaking, enhancement of leadership skills and unique, lively, stimulating discussions.
Visit https://greymatters.toastmastersclubs.org/.
Social Security Benefits Seminar Hosted By Angeloni Tax Advisory Group
Tuesday, February 18 and March 24; Wednesday, January 15 and February 12; and February 6 and March 12
HCC campus at The Regent, 6437 Watson Rd., Riverview.
Learn strategies and principles behind the proper timing of taking Social Security benefits; perfect for ages 58-67.
Call 626-7575 to make reservations. Leave a message after 4:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay Chief Petty Officers Meeting
Fourth Thursday each month; 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Buffet, 3904 S. Dale Mabry, Britton Plaza, Tampa
For information, call Chuck Peterman, President, at 767-1569
Parkinson’s Support GroupAt Savannah Court Of Brandon
Third Tuesday of the month; 6 p.m.
Savannah Court of Brandon, 824 N. Parsons Ave., Brandon
Call 643-6767 to RSVP with Rhonda Fournier, Executive Director.
Hawthorne Health & Rehab Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Third Thursday of the month; 2 p.m.
851 W. Lumsden Rd., Brandon
For more information or to register, call 661-8998, M-F, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.