Saint Anne Catholic Church will host its fifth annual golf tournament on Saturday, March 28. The Best Ball Golf Tournament will take place at the Summerfield Crossing Golf Club, located at 13050 Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview.

The golfing tournament raises funds for its community and outreach programs that include a food pantry, St. Vincent de Paul and the Catholic Charities Mobile Medical Bus, which ministers to the health needs of the rural poor.

The Saint Anne Food Pantry feeds about 500 people each week. It distributes food items such as produce, canned food and cold meats on Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 Noon and 5-7 p.m. On Saturdays from 9-11 a.m., the food pantry also distributes food for the homeless by providing nonperishables, sandwiches, snacks and more.

Saint Anne’s Society of St. Vincent de Paul meets with clients throughout the week to provide financial assistance for routine household needs. Their needs vary and are sometimes as simple as keeping the utilities on or a few extra dollars to pay the month’s rent.

“The Catholic Charities Mobile Medical Bus provides what most of us take for granted—medical aid in time of illness,” said John Barr, the golf tournament chairman. “Your participation in this event will make a difference in our community.”

Tournament registration opens at 7:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. The entrance fee is $75 per player or $300 for each foursome. The price includes prizes for Hole-in-One, Greatest Putt, Longest Drive, Most Accurate Drive and Closest to the Pin (all Par 3s), as well as an awards luncheon following the tournament at the clubhouse. The Hole-in-One contest features a grand prize of $10,000.

Forms are available at Saint Anne’s parish office, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and on Sunday, 9 a.m.-12 Noon, and at the Summerfield Golf Course Pro Shop. You can drop off your completed forms at the parish office or contact Bob Gounaud at bgounaud@verizon.net for a mailing address.

Saint Anne Catholic Church is located at 106 11th Ave. in Ruskin. More information about the parish can be found at www.saintanneruskin.org.