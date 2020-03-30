Mathnasium Of Riverview Is Ready For Math Fun

Give your child the benefit of a personalized math learning plan and confidence building to help strengthen their skills in a classroom setting.

Summer time is ideal for having fun and at Mathnasium of Riverview, that is understood and a comprehensive summer math program has been put together that makes math sense and kids have fun doing so. The programs range from helping to stop finger counting to Calculus.

Summer is a perfect, no-stress time to stay in tune with math. With Mathnasium being the ‘Math’ in STEM, Mathnasium knows how to teach math.

Mathnasium of Riverview is located at 11446 US-301 in Riverview. Call 512-7007 and visit www.mathnasium.com/riverview, check out its Facebook page @Mathnasium of Riverview or email riverview@mathnasium.com.

Sports Fun At The MAC

The MAC Gym in Brandon is offering basketball, volleyball and soccer camps in June and July. The basketball camps are open for 7 to 14-year-olds, soccer is available for 7 to 12-year-olds and volleyball, which has both co-ed and girls camps, is available for 8 to 14-year-olds. There will also be a basketball camp from Monday to Friday, July 27-31 for 10 to 14-year-olds.

The camps run from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and lunch is available to purchase, or campers may bring their own from home. An email will be sent on the weekend before camp with details.

Camps fill up fast! Registration forms for MAC summer sports camps can be picked up at the MAC front desk or downloaded online. Form and registration fees may be dropped off at the MAC front desk.

To learn more or to get the registration form, visit https://themacgym.org/summer-sports-camps/. MAC is located at 216 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon and can be reached at 315-3280.

Power Up With Mathnasium Of West Brandon

Kids can power up this summer with Mathnasium of West Brandon in-center or through its Mathnasium@home online tutoring program. The summer slide is real, and students can lose over two months of mathematical skills every summer. Mathnasium can help prevent that with its Power Up summer programs.

“Take advantage of the more relaxed environment of summer break, which is a golden opportunity to improve math performance whether your student is struggling or just wanting to dig deeper into their math studies,” suggested Jill Andrews, center director at Mathnasium of West Brandon.

Mathnasium’s @home program is an additional benefit for students who would like to keep up their skills but are traveling. You can take Mathnasium anywhere with Mathnasium@home.

Mathnasium will help parents choose a Summer Power Workout Plan, such as numerical fluency, fractions, multiplication fluency, problem-solving, algebra readiness, geometry readiness and so much more based on a diagnostic assessment of the student.

Call 333-6676 or visit www.mathnasium.com/westbrandon to schedule your student’s free assessment and get started at your neighborhood center or at home with the Mathnasium@home program and help your student Power Up this summer!

Mathnasium of West Brandon summer hours will be MondayThursday from 2-7 p.m. It is located at 10268 Causeway Blvd. in Tampa.

Center Place Fine Arts Offers Summer Art Camp To Brighten The Day

Who knew that art could be so much fun? This summer, register your 7 to 13-year-old to discover their love of painting, drawing, pottery and more.

Classes are offered Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include Art Mural, Animal Paintings, Pencil Drawings Cruise Around the World, West & Wild Canvases, Ceramic Sculpture, Recycled Art, Landscape Drawings, Paper Sculptures, Space Art, Mixed Media and more.

Center Place is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B in Brandon. For more information or to register, visit www.centerplacebrandon.org or call 685-8888.

Editor’s Note: Are we missing a great Summer Camp opportunity? Email our Assignment Editor kquesada@ospreyobserver.com with subject line Summer Camp to add an additional camp to our guide. Please note dates and details subect to change.