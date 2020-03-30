In order to help its members during these unprecedented times, Bay Life Church, led by Pastor Mark Saunders, is putting faith into action.

Starting in mid-March, in an effort to do its part to curb the effects of the coronavirus, the church began offering all ministries that regularly met on campus online services. Online church services are available on Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 9 and 10:45 a.m.

“We continue working behind the scenes to make all of our ministries available online as much as possible,” said Saunders, who mentioned that all Life Groups, Women’s and Men’s Ministries and Student Ministries will continue to meet through Zoom.

Children’s Ministries will also provide resources, teaching and opportunities to engage through the children’s Facebook group. The church is also offering assistance to those classified as the high-risk community who have chosen to self-quarantine.

“Areas of assistance may include grocery shopping, picking up prescriptions or other items that need to be picked up and delivered to their home,” said Saunders.

Anyone needing this assistance is encouraged to email help@baylife.org or call 661-3696 ext. 320.

Volunteers are needed to help with the ministries and are asked to contact Erica Watson at ewatson@baylife.org or call 661-3696 ext. 310.

“Now more than ever we as a church need to prepare for what lies ahead by continuing (and potentially increasing, as God leads) our practice of generous giving,” said Saunders.

To learn more about giving, visit baylife.org/give or give from your phone by texting GIVE and the amount you want to give to 308-0608.