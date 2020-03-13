Beef ‘O’ Brady’s has opened a new corporate-owned restaurant in the Publix-anchored Bloomingdale Square shopping center at 889 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon. The 225-seat restaurant features a refreshed look, including a large horseshoe bar with 20 beers on tap, an outdoor patio space and new kitchen innovations.

Its walls are adorned with 26 65-inch large-screen televisions, allowing every customer an unobstructed viewing experience of sporting events from March Madness to the World Series.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s CEO Chris Elliott said the restaurant is not so much a new concept as it is taking what they’ve learned in the last 35 years and assembling it into this new restaurant.

“This is the footprint for our future,” he said.

While the visual look has been revised, its menu still includes all the favorite dishes and daily values customers have come to expect from the restaurant.

Well-rounded everyday values include $5.99 Burger Mondays, $5.99 Tacos and $1.99 Kids Meal Tuesdays, Wing Wednesdays $9.99 Fajita Thursdays, $12.99 Surf and Turf Fridays and Triple Play Saturdays (a meal that includes a first course, entrée and dessert) starting at $13.99. Daily happy hour food and drink specials are also offered.

Boyette Springs resident Vicki Olson and her son, Kyle, were in the mood for a burger, so they stopped by the restaurant to grab a bite to eat. They have eaten at other Beef ‘O’ Brady’s in the past and wanted to see the new store. They loved the new look.

“The floors are lovely and I like that the restaurant is brighter and more open,” said Vicki. “This is going to be a great place to watch sports.”

They ordered a burger and wings and said the food is what you’ve come to expect from the restaurant.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s is open Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. A ‘Five Days of Festivities’ grand opening celebration will be held at the new location from Tuesday, March 10 to Saturday, March 14.

Elliott said the Beef ‘O’ Brady’s brand, including the original location just a few miles away on Kings Ave. opened by Founders Jim and Jeanette Mellody, offers a bar, a place to watch sports and a place for families, all in the same spot.

“The essence of our brand hasn’t changed,” said Elliott.

“Beef ‘O’ Brady’s has a strong connection to the community and serves good food at a good value and is a good place for families,” he said.

For more information about Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, visit www.beefobradys.com or call 564-8894.