Free Music Makers Workshops

The Florida Academy of Performing Arts offers free workshops for kids ages 4-10 to learn about musical instruments.

Programs held at Music Showcase, 402 Oakfield Dr., Brandon

Workshop dates are Saturday, April 4, May 16, September 12, October 10, November 15 and December 5 from 9:30-11 a.m.

Register online at FAOPA.org.

Parents’ Night Out

The Florida Academy of Performing Arts and Music Showcase are hosting parents’ night out events throughout the school year for kids ages 5-12.

The night includes dinner, snacks, games, crafts, movies and more.

The cost is $20 for children already enrolled in program/lesson, $25 for child not enrolled in program and $10 per additional sibling.

Dates are Friday, April 3, May 29, August 28, September 25 and October 23 and Saturday, December 5 from 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Music Showcase is located at 402 Oakfield Dr., Brandon

Register at FAOPA.org or call 490-2787.

Compost, Microirrigation And Rainwater Harvesting Workshops

Saturday, April 4 at UF/IFAS Extension in Hillsborough County

5339 County Rd. 579, Seffner

Attend one or all workshops. Compost attendees receive a compost bin and more. Microirrigation attendees receive a micro kit and more.

Rainwater harvesting attendees receive a spigoted rain barrel.

Pre-registration required at: https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/hillsborough/upcominevents/.

There’s a small fee per household.

Alzheimer’s Association And Dementia Caregiver Support Groups

Join us in the Tessera of Brandon event center every second Wednesday at 2 p.m. and every third Monday at 7 p.m.

1320 Oakfield Dr., Brandon; call 607-6880

Join us at Campo Family YMCA every third Friday through May at 1:30 p.m.

3414 Culbreath Rd., Valrico

Grey Matters Toastmasters

First and third Thursday of the month; 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Bloomingdale Library at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico

Benefits of the club include confidence-building in public speaking, enhancement of leadership skills and unique, lively and stimulating discussions.

Visit https://greymatters.toastmastersclubs.org/.

Social Security Benefits Seminar Hosted By Angeloni Tax Advisory Group

Thursday, March 12 and Tuesday, March 24

HCC campus at The Regent, 6437 Watson Rd., Riverview.

Learn strategies and principles behind the proper timing of taking Social Security benefits; perfect for ages 58-67.

Call 626-7575 to make reservations. Leave a message after 4:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay Chief Petty Officers Meeting

Fourth Thursday each month; 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Buffet, 3904 S. Dale Mabry, Britton Plaza, Tampa

For information, call Chuck Peterman, President, at 767-1569

Parkinson’s Support Group At Savannah Court Of Brandon

Third Tuesday of the month; 6 p.m.

Savannah Court of Brandon, 824 N. Parsons Ave., Brandon

Call 643-6767 to RSVP with Rhonda Fournier, Executive Director