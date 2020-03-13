Calling All Marines, FMF Corpsmen And FMF Chaplains

First Tuesday of the month; 7 p.m.

Alafia American Legion Post #148, 7240 US Hwy. 301, Riverview.

The Sgt. Walter P. Ryan Detachment of the Marine Corps League is looking for new members.

All Marines welcome. Other military branch members accepted too.

Email mclsgtryan@gmail.com or call Ron (Doc) Essick at 503-0390.

VFW Riverview Post 8108 Events

7504 Riverview Dr.; 671-9845

Every Sunday; 9 a.m.-12 Noon – All You Can Eat Breakfast.

Every Monday; 7 p.m. – Bingo Night.

Ruskin Elks

Lodge #2672 located at 1630 US 41 S. Ruskin

Every Monday; Bingo, 5-7:30 p.m.

Every Wednesday; Spaghetti Dinner, 5-7:30 p.m.

Every Friday; Fish Fry and Specials, 5-7 p.m.

Every Sunday; Grilled Steaks, 5-8 p.m., reservations required.

For additional information, call 645-2089.

Dancing With A Balance

Every Tuesday; 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Sun Towers Retirement & Rehab

Community, 101 Trinity Lakes Dr., Sun City Center

Do you like to dance but are worried about falling? Join this free line dancing class led by trained therapists. Boot scoot and boogie safely together and make exercise fun.

RSVP at 634-3347.

Life Challenges Support Group

Every Tuesday; 1-3 p.m. at Sun Towers Retirement & Rehab Community, 101 Trinity Lakes Dr., Sun City Center

Rid yourself of depression, anxiety and frustrations with family, children, friends, life changes, health problems, finances and more.

All welcome in complete confidence and free of charge. No appointment is necessary.

Free Music Makers Workshops

The Florida Academy of Performing Arts offers free workshops for kids ages 4-10 to learn about musical instruments.

Programs held at Music Showcase, 402 Oakfield Dr., Brandon

Workshop dates are Saturdays: April 4, May 16, September 12, October 10, November 15 and December 5 from 9:30-11 a.m.

Register online at FAOPA.org.

Parents’ Night Out

The Florida Academy of Performing Arts and Music Showcase are hosting parents’ night out events throughout the school year for kids ages 5-12.

The night includes dinner, snacks, games, crafts, movies and more.

The cost is $20 for children already enrolled in program/lesson, $25 for child not enrolled in program and $10 per additional sibling.

Dates are Friday, April 3, May 29, August 28, September 25 and October 23 and Saturday, December 5 from 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Music Showcase is located at 402 Oakfield Dr., Brandon

Register at FAOPA.org or call 490-2787.

Compost, Microirrigation And Rainwater Harvesting Workshops

Saturday, April 4 at UF/IFAS Extension in Hillsborough County

5339 County Rd. 579, Seffner

Attend one or all workshops. Compost attendees receive a compost bin and more.

Microirrigation attendees receive a micro kit and more.

Rainwater harvesting attendees receive a spigoted rain barrel.

Pre-registration required: https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/hillsborough/upcoming-events/. Small fee per household.

Alzheimer’s Association And Dementia Caregiver Support Groups

Join us in the Tessera of Brandon event center every second Wednesday at 2 p.m. and every third Monday at 7 p.m.

1320 Oakfield Dr., Brandon; call 607-6880

Join us at Campo Family YMCA every third Friday through May at 1:30 p.m.

3414 Culbreath Rd., Valrico

Grey Matters Toastmasters

First and third Thursday of the month; 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Bloomingdale Library at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico

Benefits of club include confidence-building in public speaking, enhancement of leadership skills and unique, lively, stimulating discussions.

Visit https://greymatters.toastmastersclubs.org/.

Social Security Benefits Seminar Hosted By Angeloni Tax Advisory Group

Tuesday, March 24 and Thursday, March 12

HCC campus at The Regent, 6437 Watson Rd., Riverview.

Learn strategies and principles behind the proper timing of taking Social Security benefits; perfect for ages 58-67.

Call 626-7575 to make reservations. Leave a message after 4:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay Chief Petty Officers Meeting

Fourth Thursday each month; 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Buffet, 3904 S. Dale Mabry, Britton Plaza, Tampa

For information, call Chuck Peterman, President, at 767-1569.