Who doesn’t love food cooked on a grill? The smell of a good barbecue can waft for miles around. The only thing that can make barbecued food taste better is if it’s cooked in a Big Green Egg and helps out a local program.

For those of you who would agree with me, you may want to attend the upcoming 10th annual Lithia EGGFest on Saturday, March 28 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

So what exactly is an EGGFest, you ask? According to FishHawk resident Jim Rutledge, who also owns Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa in Lithia, “It’s a party for people who love barbecue and who love to cook in a Big Green Egg while competing in teams against each other.”

EGGFest is more than just a BBQ competition. It is designed to build the ‘EGGhead’ community by bringing teams together to create unique menus. Teams will try to outdo their competitors and the attendees are the judges.

These EGGheads, who travel from all over the country, will show off their talents on a Big Green Egg, a complete outdoor cooking system that can grill, roast, smoke, bake and so much more.

“Eggs used from EGGFest are available at a significant discount,” Rutledge said. “This is the best pricing of the year.”

This year’s EGGFest will also feature an appearance and cooking demonstration from local cooking celebrity Dr. BBQ.

“Dr. BBQ will be at EGGFest doing a barbecue cooking demonstration,” Rutledge said. “There will also be various cooking sections going on during the event. Those sections include team competitions and culinary arts.”

There will be up to 15 teams competing at this year’s EGGFest, and proceeds from the event will go to the ROTC program at Newsome High School.

“The ROTC program is looking to build an obstacle course for their Ranger Division,” Rutledge said.

To learn more about the 10th annual Lithia EGGFest, visit www.lithiaeggfest.com.

The event is free to attend, but if you’d like to sample the food you will need to purchase a Taster Ticket for $10. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa in Lithia or by calling 655-3700.

The store is located at 16715 FishHawk Blvd. EGGFest will be held in front of the store as well.