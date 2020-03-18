Edited by Jenny Bennett

Grain And Berry Superfood Cafe Opens

The smell of açaí, fresh fruit, smoothies, coffee and avocado toast are now filling the air. After months of anticipation for the Riverview location opening date, residents can finally relax and start enjoying the handcrafted bowls that were voted Tampa Bay’s No. 1 by the Tampa Bay Times in 2018 and 2019.

Serving everything from delicious açaí bowls and fresh pressed juices to hearty avocado toast and international coffees, it is the perfect place for health conscious, vegetarian and diet-restricted patrons to eat, with all food being made to order and free of additives.

The restaurant is located at 12953 US Hwy. 301 S. In Riverview. For more information, call 284-5478 or visit www.grainandberry.com.

Velox Insurance Opens New Office

New business owner Thiago Reis recently opened the door to his insurance office at 13220 Boyette Rd. in Riverview.

Reis said that Velox Insurance “was established with the goal of providing competitive rates and superior customer service to meet the insurance needs of our customers. At Velox Insurance, we understand that your time is valuable, so we strive to provide reliable, fast service and to obtain the best coverage at the lowest price for vehicle, property and business needs.”

The office is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and can be contacted at 425-5115 or at www.veloxinsuranceriverview.com.

Precious Coins And Gold Opens New Location

Precious Coins and Gold recently moved to 1509 Ste. A in the Sun City Plaza, next to Bella Cucina.

The store purchases high-end watches, including Rolex brand, broken or unwanted gold and silver, flatware and serving trays, gold and silver coins, fine jewelry, diamonds, costume jewelry, older baseball cards and more.

Hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Visit www.preciouscoinsandgold.com for more info or call 634-2234 or 863-899-8048 after hours.

Window Genie Offers More Than Clean Windows

Mike and Mindy Barker of Window Genie of Southeast Tampa Bay are excited to bring their services to the area.

Offering gutter clean-out, house washing, concrete and paver washing and sealing and holiday lighting, in addition to window washing, the Barkers stated, “We wash windows and a whole lot more!”

To contact Window Genie, call 906-5200 or visit www.windowgenie.com/se-tampa. You can also find the business on Facebook by searching Window Genie of Southeast Tampa.

Mary & Martha House Receives $500 Donation

Mary & Martha House, which is located at 312 S. US Hwy. 41, is a charity that helps women get back on their feet after abusive or neglected home situations by providing emergency and transitional housing and support services.

On January 15, the Networking of Greater Brandon group honored Mary & Martha House with a donation of $500.

The donation is given from the collected membership dues of the group and all the money raised goes back onto the community, with the club members voting on who to donate to each year.

The purpose of Networking of Greater Brandon is to build a membership of businesspersons who are socially responsible and to encourage each member to form friendships and build trust with the other members in the group.

For information on the Networking of Greater Brandon group, visit www.NetworkingOfGreaterBrandon.com.

Crafty Crab Celebrates One Year In Business

Crafty Crab offers fresh seafood and authentic recipes and is celebrating a year in business this month. When you walk into the restaurant, you will immediately experience Southern charm and a friendly, welcoming atmosphere to make you feel at home.

Whether you are stopping for a business lunch, family dinner, date night or a night out with friends, you’ve come to the perfect spot. Delicious, hot-style seafood with generous portions is what you can expect with every meal.

Chefs are cooking up crab, crawfish, calamari and lobster in the kitchen, made fresh daily. Not into shellfish? Try the Cajun rice, chicken tenders and other flavorful meal options.

Crafty Crab knows food tastes better with your hands, so don’t be shy—dig in! The signature New Orleans-style Low Country boil is a feast for seafood lovers and perfect for a casual dinner. The restaurant makes its own seasoning to create a unique arrangement of flavors.

Crafty Crab is located at 704 E. Brandon Blvd. and can be reached at 278-5111. For more information, visit www.craftycrabrestaurant.com.

Alley Cat Pest Control Celebrates 13 Years

Alley Cat Pest Control just celebrated its 13th anniversary with a party and giveaway at its location at 10038 Water Works Ln. in Riverview. Attendees enjoyed appetizers and the chance to win Valentine’s Day-themed gift baskets.

Lisa and Cliff Kennedy, the owners of Alley Cat Pest Control, run a full-service company specializing in the prevention of unwanted pests in Hillsborough County and surrounding areas. The business offers free evaluations and estimates to customers as well as discounts for seniors, veterans, law enforcement and educators.

For more information, visit www.alleycatpestcontrol.com or call 671-3838.

Grade A Spanish Tutors Is Open For Business

Looking for some help with learning Spanish? The employees of Grade A Spanish Tutors can help!

The new business serves Brandon, Riverview, Lithia and Valrico for children and adults struggling to learn the language. According to Owner Kevin Kemp, a Lithia resident, the business’ tutor has more than 40 years teaching and tutoring experience.

To learn more, call 763-5435 or visit www.GradeASpanishTutors.com.

Flagship Sailing Offers Offshore Training Cruise

Flagship Sailing, based in Ruskin, is offering an opportunity for sailors to accomplish a ASA 104 or ASA 106 certification in conjunction with an offshore passage next month.

The company, which offers year-round sailing instruction that is personal, enjoyable and affordable, is taking sailors on a 17-day and night live-aboard trip on an Island Packet 40 Cutter boat.

Three days of preparation, pre-race activities in Little Harbor and St. Petersburg and all meals at sea are provided. The trip will also include four days and nights in Isla Mujeres, Mexico.

To learn more, visit www.flagshipsailing.com, email office@flagshipsailing.com or call 727-946-6542.

ChildCare Careers Offers Recruitment Event

ChildCare Careers (CCC), the largest staffing firm dedicated to the child care field, is hosting a recruitment event in Riverview on Wednesday, March 18 from 12 Noon-3 p.m. CCC provides fully qualified and pre-screened teachers, assistant teachers and site directors to child care centers, preschools as well as before and after school programs.

Teacher staffing is not a side business for us, it is all we do. Since 1996 CCC has served literally thousands of child care centers ranging from small single location centers to many of the largest national organizations. CCC works with all types of child care organizations, including public and private, nonprofit and for-profit, Head Start and Early Head Start programs, school districts and community organizations.

The event will take place at Goodwill’s Job Connection Center on 10739 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview. To learn more, contact Rebecca at 727-578-0999 or tampa.recr3@childcarecareers.net.

Teddy Bear Mobile Anniversary

Teddy Bear Mobile started with the goal to bring joy to impoverished children and those undergoing treatment of serious illnesses, and it quickly expanded into mobile entertainment for parties, events and fundraisers.

Bhargavi and Vijaya Adiraju, the owners of Teddy Bear Mobile, along with their children, recently showcased their event setup and talked with guests on the services they offer whilst celebrating their anniversary.

For more information, you can visit www.teddybearmobile.com or call 203-8999.

Holiday Inn Express And Suites Ruskin – Sun City Celebrates Grand Opening

On January 24, the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce members joined together to celebrate the Holiday Inn Express and Suites Ruskin – Sun City’s grand opening.

The celebration included showing off the brand-new hotel and a scavenger hunt with prizes. New Hotel General Manager Kelly Riggle, Assistant General Manager Allison Ellington and the owners, Michael P. Holtz and Michael B. Holtz were all on-site to greet the guests in attendance.

The hotel boasts an on-site business center with high-speed internet service throughout the hotel. With a fitness center, outdoor heated pool and close proximity to popular destinations, Holiday Inn and Suites Ruskin – Sun City is set to suit any guest.

The hotel is located at 226 Teco Rd. in Ruskin. For more information, visit www.holidayinnexpress.com or call 922-4561.

Local Business Finalist For Business Of The Year

E&L Construction Group, Inc., based in Gibsonton, was recently named a Business of the Year finalist by the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce and Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE).

Established in the construction industry for 63 years, E&L has completed many multistate projects for both large and small companies. As corporate offices remain in Michigan, where E&L originated, it opened its doors with a local office in Gibsonton.

“We look forward to continued growth and success in the South Tampa area, and being recognized as an emerging business in 2020 is an honor,” said Wendy Heath, vice president of the Florida Division for E&L Construction Group.

To learn more, call 641-4614 or visit www.eandlgroup.com.

New Human Resources Advisor Office Opens

Vong Keovongsa, MSHM, PHR opened his human resources support services recently at 1219 Millennium Pkwy., Ste. 138 in Brandon. His company, My HR Advisor, LLC, provides advisory and HR support services for small to medium business owners, including; payroll services, legal compliance and recruiting.

Though it has a professional suite, services are primarily available via a dedicated client portal online, offering the most flexible and convenient way to get professional HR support at a fraction of the cost of a full-time HR professional.

For more details, visit its website, www.myhradvisor.com, or call 1-866-4MYHRPRO.

Riverview Chamber Celebrates Opening Of Extended Stay America’s New Location

Extended Stay America Tampa – Riverview – Gibsonton, located at 10632 East Bay Rd. in Gibsonton, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting with the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce last month. The celebration included tours of its hotel rooms and raffles of three hotel night stays, Zaxby’s gift cards and movie theater gift cards.

The brand-new hotel provided light snacks and beverages prior to the after-party at Four Stacks Brewing Company. The hotel general manager, Francelina, and Director of Field Sales Stacia N. Hamilton were on-site to greet all of the guests.

Extended Stay America Tampa – Riverview – Gibsonton is the definition of a clean, fresh and modernized comfort. Guests will have access to a fully equipped kitchen, a fitness center and a convenient work space for those on business travel.

The hotel is located behind Four Stacks Brewing Company and right behind Zaxby’s off of Gibsonton Dr.

For more, visit www.extendedstayamerica.com/hotels/fl/tampa/gibsonton-riverview, and you can reach it by phone at 322-8355.