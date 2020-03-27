Local businesses looking for vibrant and enthusiastic employees are invited to participate in the Future Fair, a community job fair presented by the Future Career Academy, Hillsborough County Public Schools and Workforce Development Partners Corp. next month in Brandon.

The goal of the fair, a one-day career expo, is to combat the shortage of skilled labor, especially in industries such as logistics, construction, information technology, manufacturing, agribusiness, industrial trades, healthcare and financial and professional services, by offering a place where recruiters can meet and talk with hundreds of motivated, prepared graduating seniors from area high schools who are excited to become part of a dynamic workforce.

The Future Career Academy is housed in nine Hillsborough County high schools, and there will be four events next month. The first will take place in Brandon at The Regent on Wednesday, April 15 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be an event in East Tampa on Tuesday, April 21.

The John R. Trinkle Center at HCC – Plant City will also host an event on Thursday, April 23 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., and there will be a Tuesday, April 28 event at Lennard High School in South Hillsborough County.

“Since this program started five years ago in Plant City High School, it has been an integral part of our economic development and successful for our schools and our businesses,” said City of Plant City Mayor Rick Lott. “Now that it has spread to other schools, their students, too, are getting prepared for the job market, and the business community must be involved in the process.”

Non-college-bound, job-seeking high school seniors complete the Future Career Academy’s integrated curriculum, which is focused on workforce development. Students learn about local industries via business field trips and informational videos. They are taught financial literacy, resume and interview preparation as well as other career-related content with real-world applications. At the Future Fair, they demonstrate their readiness to employers in need of hardworking talent.

Other participants and event sponsors include prominent national and local employers such as Gordon Food Service, Stingray Chevrolet, Mosaic, BayCare Health System, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Palm Harbor Homes and the Suncoast Credit Union.

Details about locations, dates and times are available at www.thefuturecareeracademy.com.