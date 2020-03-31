VeggieTales Creator Phil Vischer Releases Best-Selling Kids Bible Geared To Toddlers—This Easter

FaithWords is pleased to announce its latest addition to the already-popular collection of kid’s books by VeggieTales creator and author Phil Vischer, Laugh and Learn Bible for Little Ones.

“The Bible makes life make sense, and I’ve spent most of my life helping kids make sense of the Bible through creative media, culminating last year with the launch of my new Laugh and Learn Bible for Kids. The response to that fun-filled walk through God’s word has been so fantastic that now we’re back with a new board book version for our littlest friends. And just in time for Easter baskets,” said Vischer.

This simple board book Bible includes fifteen beautifully illustrated, whimsically written Bible stories that will introduce little learners to God’s great story and is the perfect companion to the Laugh and Learn Bible for Kids or a delightful stand-alone tool that will introduce toddlers and preschoolers to beloved, one-minute, gospel-focused Bible stories.

Visit www.laughandlearnbible.com for more information.

Alex Trebek Credits ‘Faith In God,’ Prayers For Beating 18 Percent Survival Rate

Alex Trebek, the longtime host of the popular television game show Jeopardy!, is crediting his faith in God and the prayers of “millions” for helping him beat a low survival rate for patients with advanced pancreatic cancer.

Trebek, who has stage four pancreatic cancer, noted in a video posted on social media that the one-year survival rate for those in his situation is 18 percent.

“I’m very happy to report I have just reached that marker,” Trebek said.

“Now, I’d be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one. There were moments of great pain, days when certain bodily functions no longer functioned, and sudden massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it really was worth fighting on. But I brushed that aside quickly because that would have been a massive betrayal—a betrayal of my wife and soulmate Jean who has given her all to help me survive,” he said.

“And,” Trebek added, “it would certainly have been a betrayal of my faith in God and the millions of prayers that have been said on my behalf.”

Trebek encouraged his fans to face trials with optimism. Trebek hasn’t discussed his personal faith in detail, although he grew up Catholic. He also is an ambassador for World Vision, a Christian humanitarian organization.

Visit www.worldvision.org.

Police Officer Prays Every Day At The Flagpole For Students

“If my people, which are called by name, humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will heal their land.” These words from Chronicles 7:14 guide 40-year-old school resource officer DeAndra Warren every morning as he prays in front of the school’s flagpole.

The officer’s 21-year-old daughter took a snapshot of Warren bowing his head in front of the flagpole in his uniform.

“Often you don’t see an officer on school grounds at the flagpole praying for our children!” her caption read. “I know this amazing Man of God who prays for our school systems, your children, and our community every day faithfully!”

Since 2015, Warren has walked the halls of Wynne’s primary and junior high school to protect and pray for over nearly 600 kids in each building.

Warren can often be found interacting with the students as well, such as reading books to them or climbing around on the jungle gym.

“To see kids’ faces light up when I give them a high five, and I’m just trying to show them a positive light…the positive side of law enforcement,” said Officer Warren.