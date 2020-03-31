Ruskin Christian School (RCS) has reached a new milestone with the 2019-20 school year. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the school’s existence.

“The milestone is a testament to our community of God’s blessings on this ministry,” said School Administrator Tim Vanderveer. “Our goal is to provide students with a biblical worldview education that will prepare them to be a godly example as a Christ follower, serving our community, nation and world. We want to provide each child an opportunity for academic achievement, spiritual growth and social development.”

According to Vanderveer, the school has placed 50-year logos around campus to remind students and parents of its legacy of the past half-century. The school has grown over the years, with its annual enrollment consistently being between 275-290 students.

Its 50-year anniversary also included another milestone, as it relates to the school accreditation. In addition to earning recertification with the Florida Association of Christian Colleges and Schools (FACCS), RCS also earned two national accreditations with the AdvancED (Southern Association of Colleges and Schools) and Middle State Association of Colleges and Schools.

“I’ve been blessed to be here for the past 16 years and honored to lead to the school through its growth and accreditation milestones,” said Vanderveer. “When I met with Pastor Barry Rumsey 16 years ago to discuss the plans for the school, earning accreditation was part of the future plans for the school.”

According to the school’s mission statement, Ruskin Christian School exists to teach biblical values in a Christ-centered environment to assist the home and church in its endeavor to “Train up a child in the way he should go…” (Proverbs 22:6) by providing each student with the opportunity for academic achievement, spiritual growth and social development.

Ruskin’s vision is to provide an exceptional school experience with academic excellence which fosters Christian character and a biblical worldview, complementing the family and the church.

“Our students will grow in the knowledge of God through our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in order to serve our community, nation and world,” said Vanderveer.