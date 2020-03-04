Gloria Gaynor Wins GRAMMY For Gospel Album

Gloria Gaynor received a Best Roots Gospel Album GRAMMY for Testimony, her powerful new gospel album, as well as a Best Gospel Performance/Song Nomination for “Talkin’ ’Bout Jesus” a stirring gospel track.

Since its release last summer, Testimony has been drawing praise for its collection of original inspirational songs and soulful hymns, including her powerful rendition of ‘Amazing Grace.’

“I am ecstatic and truly grateful to God for gifts and favor; to the Academy for this recognition,” said Gaynor.

Long known as the Queen of Disco, Gaynor won the only GRAMMY Award ever presented for Best Disco Recording for her 1978 song, “I Will Survive.”

Owner Of Kansas City Chiefs, Superbowl Champions, Is Vocal In His Faith

The chairman and CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs thanked the coaches, players and fans while accepting the AFC Championship trophy back in January, but he also took a moment to credit God.

“I want to thank the Lord for blessing us with the opportunity,” Clark Hunt said on national television. “The glory belongs to Him.”

Hunt has been vocal about his Christian faith during his tenure, including the past few years as the Chiefs have become one of the NFL’s most dominant teams.

“We want our employees to develop spiritually,” Hunt said last year while speaking to a men’s luncheon in Tyler, Texas.

He became a Christian at age 10, he told the men. “My identity is my faith in Christ,” he said.

Hunt and his wife, Tavia, partnered with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in 2014 to launch a nondenominational chapel service for fans attending the Chiefs’ Sunday games. Services are held at the Pavilion, a structure next to the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium.

About 350 fans attended the first service—most of them wearing Chiefs’ apparel. Eight people accepted Christ during the first service. Supporters hope other NFL teams copy the concept.

Christian Actor Chris Pratt Forms Production Company To ‘Bridge The Growing Divide’

Actor Chris Pratt says he is forming a new production company to help heal America’s divided culture, and its name was inspired by the Declaration of Independence.

Pratt, who is known for his Christian faith, posted a video on Instagram in February showing posters in his office from past movies, including The Lego Movie and Jurassic World, as he hummed the theme songs to the films.

At the end of the video, he displayed a white card for the camera reading, “Indivisible Productions.” Pratt said nothing about the company in the video but gave a brief description of it in the text.

The video has been viewed four million times.

“Our mission statement is to create entertaining content, focusing on themes which will help to bridge the growing divide in our country and world,” Pratt wrote. “You know, make the world a better place.”