After nearly losing everything to cancer, local entrepreneur, business owner and author Jacky Costello found the meaning of life—at least the meaning of hers.

Costello’s new book, How Far I Have Risen: Coming Clean About Cancer, God and My American Dream, details her early life in East Germany, starting a family, her battle with cancer, the crushing pain of a loss she never thought she’d have to face, finding her best friend, finding her faith, finding herself and building her business in the face of it all.

It’s a true page turner that will lead you through the gamut of emotions as you follow in her footsteps through Germany and her eventual move to the United States, taking you from tears to laughter with a renewed sense of empowerment and love.

Costello is the owner of Custom Cleanups, LLC, a five-star rated house cleaning company serving the FishHawk, Lithia, Brandon and Greater Tampa Bay areas. Through Custom Cleanups’ partnership with Cleaning for a Reason, Costello and her team provide services free of charge to those battling cancer because, as she mentions in her book, sometimes it’s the little semblances of normal that help you keep it all together when you’re fighting for your life. She is honored to be able to give back to her community in this and many other ways.

As said in an excerpt from her book:

I waited patiently for the Lord; he turned to me and heard my cry. He lifted me out of the slimy pit out of the mud and mire; he set my feet on a rock and gave me a firm place to stand. (Psalm 40:1-2)

“This is exactly what God has done for me. He has pulled me from the slimy pit of mire and, time and again, given me a firm place to stand. Make no mistake, He can do the same for you. The change that I made in my life in accepting God’s word in the last few years has been nothing but a blessing for me and my family. By the grace of God, I’ve remained healthy and cancer-free for nearly six years; my family is also happy and healthy; and we live in a beautiful home in a beautiful neighborhood with great neighbors and friends surrounding us. We are blessed.”

How Far I Have Risen: Coming Clean About Cancer, God and My American Dream will be released on Amazon in March and the entire community is invited to celebrate with the author and her family on launch day at Tin Roof Trading Company’s newly opened White Oak Cottage, located at 10530 S. County Rd. 39 in Lithia.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 7 from 2-5 p.m. with an author meet and greet, books for sale, a book signing, snacks and a celebratory champagne toast.

Visit www.customcleanups.com or reach out via email at customcleanups@gmail.com.