Sage Cleaners Offer On-Demand Dry Cleaning & Laundry Service

Sage Cleaners Owner Cohen Wills said, “At Sage Cleaners, we want to do everything we can to help combat COVID-19 and encourage social distancing. We’ve worked hard over the last several days, and we are happy to announce we are starting Tampa Bay’s first on-demand dry cleaning & laundry service.”

Customers can now download the mobile app or visit the website and request a pickup of laundry and dry cleaning. Clothes will be returned within 24 hours. Visit www.sagecleaners.com.

Canine Cabana Offers Essential Workers Discount

Canine Cabana’s mission is to provide a safe, active and healthy recreational environment that meets canine physical and behavioral needs while improving the quality of life for both dogs and the owners who love them.

Although the dog daycare, lodging and private training location in Riverview remains open for all, it is offering 20 percent off on services for any essential business workers including nurses, first responders, pharmacists, grocery workers, childcare, delivery workers or postal workers.

Call 672-9663 today.

Local Mathnasium Locations Offer Mathnasium@home

For parents with children at home, Mathnasium’s new service, Mathnasium@home, allows students to continue the same face-to-face Mathnasium instruction from anywhere with an internet connection.

Mathnasium@home was developed over three years for customers who had difficulty bringing their children into centers, and thousands of students have found it to be as effective as in-center learning. Current concerns about public health have prompted the business to make it available to customers now.

There are three local Mathnasium locations. Mathnasium of Riverview is located at 11446 US Hwy. 301 and can be reached at 844-684-3265. Mathnasium of West Brandon is at 10268 Causeway Blvd. and can be reached at 333-6676 and Mathnasium of Brandon is located at 1048 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico and can be reached at 655-MATH (6284).

For more information, visit www.mathnasium.com.

YMCA Suspends Programming To Offer Emergency Childcare

To limit the spread of COVID-19, all YMCA locations are closed across Tampa Bay to transition efforts to help first responders and medical workers. This closure affects all Y programming, including sports, aquatics and special events.

The YMCA will offer all-day school-age relief care for essential workers at 23 Y locations across Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Citrus and Hernando Counties to help support the children of healthcare and emergency response professionals, as well as other essential workers, who are playing important roles combating the coronavirus.

Together, the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA, YMCA of the Suncoast and YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg are working to meet a critical need that will help our Greater Tampa Bay region continue to effectively function as our schools are closed.

Local YMCAs include the Campo Family YMCA in Valrico, which can be reached at 684-1371, the North Brandon Family YMCA (685-5402), the Spurlino Family YMCA at Big Bend Rd. (436-5890) and YMCA Camp Cristina in Riverview, which can be reached at 677-8400.

Davenport’s Daily Delights Goes Delivery-Only

In an effort to serve the community while keeping everyone safe, Davenport’s Daily Delights is working but implementing some changes to keep everyone fed and safe.

The company has suspended its pickup option and is delivery-only for two weeks. It asks that customers leave a cooler out and it will provide ice packs with the delivered meal. All payment will also take place online.

In addition to donating more than 20 meals to local families in need, Owner Peggy Davenport is also setting up a sponsorship system through her business where residents and businesses can donate to locals who have fallen on rough times and need food.

To learn more, find the business on Facebook or visit www.davenportsdailydelights.com.

Flex Suites Business Center Offering Special Pricing For Displaced Workers

During the current economic crisis, with many workers finding themselves searching for a safe place to meet their clients or a quiet environment wherein to conduct their business, Flex Suites Business Center is meeting those needs by offering extreme discounts on its hourly rates for office space use.

By reworking the business model and offering office space on an hourly or daily basis at discounted rates, Flex Suites is the perfect solution for those searching for a temporary yet professional place to work from during this unprecedented time of social distancing and business closings. Flex Suites provides individual office space, free Wi-Fi and free parking to their clientele.

For more information, contact Teri Perkins at Flex Suites Business Center at 640-0010 or visit 10668 New East Bay Rd. in Gibsonton.

Big Frog Will Bring Custom Shirts To You

Big Frog Valrico, your one-stop shop for custom T-shirt designs and production, is working with customers to fit their needs at this time. Orders can be placed online and can be delivered or picked up curbside at the store.

For more information, call 684-2873, email valrico@bigfrog.com or visit www.bigfrog.com.

Get Your Bike Fixed From Your Car

AJ’s Bikes is offering curbside repair and drop-off during this time of social distancing.

Customers are invited to call on arrival and stay in vehicles while staff unload the bicycles and complete the repair or estimate. If extensive repair is needed, staff will give you an estimate and call when it’s ready for pickup.

To learn more, call 685-2453. AJ’s Bikes is located at 1538 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.

Bullfrog Creek Offers To-Go And Hosts Food Trucks With recent regulations on bars and nightclub, Bullfrog Creek Brewing is now offering beer and other drinks to-go. The location will also continue to host local food trucks as long as possible.

Orders can be placed by calling or texting 703-8835 or through the online store at www.bullfrogcreekbrewing.com.

Rolling Pin Suspends Classes, Offers Gift Cards And Curbside Delivery

For the health and safety of customers and employees, the Rolling Pin Cooking Emporium recently suspended cooking classes and events.

However, for as long as possible, the retail store will remain open and orders can be placed over the phone and will be brought to the curbside.

Gift certificates for the store and for future classes can be purchased at www.rollingpinonline.

To learn more, call 653-2418 or email dwest@rollingpinonline.com.

Brooks Pressure Washing Offers Sanitization

In light of COVID-19, Brook Pressure Washing Inc. wants to help the community. The business is offering cleaning and sanitizing of playground equipment at local parks, churches, preschools and/or schools.

“We make no claims or guarantees of making this virus go away,” said the owner. “That would be completely irresponsible for anyone to do. Right now we are able to take on one to two projects per week.”

To sign up, complete the form at https://forms.gle/ZhA13Mw8Xc8nSd2a7.

To learn more about the business, visit www.brookpressurewashing.com, call 610-5251 or email Info@brookpressurewashing.com.

BayCare Offers Drive Up Testing

BayCare patients who have been instructed by their doctor to be tested for COVID-19 are now able to provide a specimen for testing without leaving their cars. BayCare Urgent Care at 2442 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico is one of seven BayCare Urgent Care locations across West Central Florida doing drive-thru testing centers for COVID-19.

BayCare will operate the service seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

BayCare patients will be directed to the testing by their physician or by a physician from BayCareAnywhere, a telemedicine app that allows patients to obtain medical care via a smartphone, tablet or computer.

To learn more, visit baycare.org/coronavirus/.

Sherwin-Williams Offers Curbside Pick-Up

In an effort to reduce direct contact and time spent in public places, Sherwin-Williams is now accepting orders over the phone and offering curbside pickup. To take advantage of this service, simply call to place an order. If you are planning a painting project, visit www.sherwin-williams.com for a 30 percent off paints and stains coupon.

The FishHawk-Lithia Sherwin-Williams store is located at 5496 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia and can be reached at 654-2854.