Average temperatures in the Tampa Bay area can range anywhere from highs in the 70s to mid-90s most days during the months of March through November. The sunny and favorable year-round conditions experienced in our area can create quite a recipe for too much exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light, thus causing a lot of people to have significant sun damage. Unfortunately, sun damage can lead to skin cancer and a whole host of other issues.

Skin cancer, such as melanoma, can appear at any time in a person’s life, and the risk increases as you age. The good news, though, is that if it’s detected early, it’s almost always treatable.

With more than 9,500 people in the U.S. given a new skin cancer diagnosis every day, Florida Dermatology and Skin Cancer Centers (FLDSCC) makes an impact with its new office in Apollo Beach, offering a full spectrum of dermatology and skin care services.

With an expert team of physicians, APRNs and PAs, FLDSCC diagnoses and treats skin cancers as well as skin conditions, such as eczema, rosacea, dry skin, rashes, warts and more, with the latest technological options.

Medical Director Dr. K. Wade Foster is also fellowship-trained in Mohs surgery, the most effective technique for most types of skin cancers with minimal scarring or risk.

FLDSCC Apollo Beach is currently offering free skin cancer screenings to new patients. An annual skin exam can help identify suspicious growths, moles and other dermatologic changes.

Areas of the skin that are exposed to the sun are more prone to develop moles or certain growths, and because of this, it’s very important to have an experienced dermatologist or licensed medical professional conduct a yearly body analysis to check all areas of your body, including your scalp, neck and back.

Contact FLDSCC today for your next free skin cancer screening. FLDSCC Apollo Beach is located at 13145 Kings Lake Dr., #104 in Gibsonton. You can also reach the new office by calling 741-3376.