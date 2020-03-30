By Pastor Jomo Cousins, PhD

Acts 4:31 Amplified Bible (AMP):

And when they had prayed, the place where they were meeting together was shaken [a sign of God’s presence]; and they were all filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak the word of God with boldness and courage.

When believers are united in purpose and prayer, great things can occur. And that’s why the enemy fights to keep us separated. Unified prayer has the ability to shift the atmosphere. Power is released when believers pray in agreement. When we pray together, we can target the direction of our faith. These prayers release a signal to God at a greater frequency.

The most suitable example would be the voice projection of a solo artist versus a choir. They are both pleasing to God, but the multitude of voices is more impactful. I love how Matthew 18:19 speaks of God moving when believers pray together.

Matthew 18:19 The Message (MSG)

When two of you get together on anything at all on earth and make a prayer of it, my Father in heaven goes into action. And when two or three of you are together because of me, you can be sure that I’ll be there.

The key thing I want you to take away from this verse is “my Father in heaven goes into action.” Believers, we have the ability to ask God to work on our behalf. This alone should be reason enough for all of us to engage in a meaningful prayer life. Imagine that, when we are unified, God is glorified and will honor us with His presence.

On another note, I believe the marriage union can be one of the greatest benefactors of two people praying together. There’s no greater connection on earth than a husband and wife praying to God. Your best marriage comes after prayer becomes a normal practice.

Except from: Prayer Life: The Conversation Page 217