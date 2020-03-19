The City of Plant City was established in 1885. The charming downtown recently underwent a makeover. About 100 workers from multiple city departments worked on beautification and revitalization projects over a two-week period.

Tray Towles works for Code Enforcement. He was the project manager for the current project.

According to Towles, “The project was undertaken to enhance and make downtown a destination. We have a lot of family-friendly events that go on in downtown. We wanted to continue to entice people to come downtown.”

Overall, hundreds of trees, small palms and plants of varying sizes were trimmed, planted or removed. Thousands of square feet of grass were installed, and 200 yards of mulch was put in place.

In addition, several games were installed along the length of McCall Park. Specifically, adult chess, ring toss and Connect Four were installed near the gazebo near Palmer St. Cornhole games and Connect Four were installed in the West Pavilion near Evers St.

Furthermore, the two-week project involved pressure washing; painting; bench refurbishing; street, sidewalk and light repairs; installation of LED lighting; a sound system extension in McCall Park; ADA enhancements; and city hall facade improvements.

This initial makeover is a part of the Downtown Vision Plan. This is a joint, long-term project between the City of Plant City and Plant City Main Street, a nonprofit organization whose purpose is to revitalize the downtown area.

The Downtown Vision Plan ultimately seeks to increase economic growth and create a strategic redevelopment initiative. The framework evolving from these assessments will steer Plant City Main Street’s downtown revitalization projects for another three to five years.

City Manager Bill McDaniel said, “We are doing this because who does not love the idea of walking in a vibrant downtown, meeting neighbors and new friends, grabbing a sandwich at a locally owned café and watching your children or grandchildren play in the park?”

Josh Jimenez, chairman of the Board of Plant City Main Street, said, “I envision the creation of an environment where business owners, residents and visitors can say ‘Downtown Plant City is the place I need to be.’”

To keep up on all that is going on in Plant City, please visit www.plantcity.org.