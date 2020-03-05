Compiled by Danielle Waymire

Democratic Women’s Club To Host Kevin Beckner, County Clerk Candidate

Kevin Beckner, candidate for Hillsborough county Clerk of the Circuit Courts, will be the guest speaker at the Thursday, March 5 meeting of the Democratic Women’s Club of Southeast Hillsborough County.

The group will meet from 6-8 p.m. at Grace Community United Methodist Church, located at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

Tampa Selected For U.S. Navy Band Tour

The United States Navy Band is coming to Tampa during its 2020 tour at the Straz Center for Performing Arts on Thursday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m.

The band will perform music ranging from traditional wind band repertoire to broadway showstoppers, rhythm and blues, pop and patriotic favorites.

The event is free and open to the public; get tickets by completing the order form at https://strazcenter.org/Events/Straz/Shows/1920_Music/United-States-Navy-Band.

The GFWC Valrico Service League, Inc. Presents ‘Puttin’ On The Ritz Bunco’

Come join the GFWC Valrico Service League’s ‘Putting on the Ritz Bunco’ for a night of fun on Thursday, March 5. Social time/dinner is from 5:30-6:15 p.m. with bunco starting at 6:15 p.m., to be held at The Bridges Retirement Center, located at 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview. Tickets cost $20 and include a light dinner, drinks and prizes.

Proceeds will help support local school children and families in need in our community.

In the past year, the group has supported A Kid’s Place, Outreach Clinic, Campo YMCA, Cards for the Troops, Center Place, Apostles Village, Family Promise, Seeds of Hope, Real Hope Ministries, Canine Companions and St. Francis Society and has provided books, educational activities, food, clothing and shoes for Title I elementary school children.

For tickets, contact Claudia Yake at 685-7998 or Sue Hadden at 334-7293.

Choices Annual Golf Tournament With Helicopter Drop

Choices, formerly known as the LifeCare Network, will hold its annual golf tournament fundraiser on Friday, March 6 at the newly renovated River Hills Country Club in Valrico.

Check-in begins at 11 a.m. and is followed by lunch and a helicopter golf ball drop. The shotgun start is at 12:45 p.m.

The registration fee is $150 per person and includes golfing, lunch, dinner, a shirt, a goody bag and contests along the golf course.

The nonprofit exists to lead those they serve to know Christ, protect the sanctity of human life and promote biblical-based sexuality according to God’s plan for marriage. For more information, visit https://empoweredtochoose.net.

To register or become a sponsor for the golf fundraiser, please contact Jessica Rickenbach at jessica@choicesclinics.org or 654-0491. The River Hills Country Club is located at 3943 New River Hills Pkwy. in Valrico.

Local Kids Gym Opens To The Public To Raise Money For Child With Disabilities

My Gym Children’s Fitness Center and The My Gym Foundation in Brandon are raising money for 1-year-old Nolan Ray, who has cerebral palsy and cortical visual impairment. The funds raised will allow for the purchase of a Firefly Playpak, an upright mobility device designed to allow children with motor impairments to sit up, stand and move.

The fundraiser will be held at the My Gym Children’s Fitness Center, located at 2060 Badlands Dr. in Brandon, on Saturday, March 7 from 2-3:30 p.m. There will be a bubble machine, ball pit, rock wall, gymnastics, trampoline, games and age-appropriate activities for children to have fun while raising money for a good cause.

There is a suggested donation of $7 per child. If you wish to donate, you can visit www.mygymfoundation.org or write ‘Nolan Fay fundraiser’ in the notes.

Win A Stingray Chevrolet Corvette At The Strawberry Festival

A 2020 Chevrolet Corvette will be raffled off on Sunday, March 8 at 5 p.m. at Stingray Chevrolet’s vehicle display on the Florida Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds.

Tickets for the raffle are $5 each and are available for purchase online until 3 p.m. or through 6 p.m. in person by Friday, March 6 at the Stingray Chevrolet dealership in Plant City.

Tickets can be purchased for all 11 days of the festival at the Stingray Chevrolet vehicle display until 4:40 p.m on Sunday, March 8.

There is a maximum of 50 tickets per person and you do not have to be present to win.

All proceeds will benefit Unity in the Community, a Plant City organization that contributes to local youth organizations and groups that provide assistance to underprivileged families.

Shamrock Social

Get into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit with a magical evening filled with dancing, music, professional demonstrations and a St. Patty’s line dance. Come dressed in your favorite green clothing or you just might get pinched. This event is free and is for singles and couples alike.

Friday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m is the time of the Newcomers Group Class, followed by the Shamrock Social at 8:00 p.m.

The event will be held at Fred Astaire Dance Studios, located at 1076 E. Brandon Blvd., Ste. 114 in Brandon. Call 438-5963 for more information or to reserve your spot.

Baby Shower For Choices Women’s Center Of Brandon

Brandon Christian Women’s Connection is giving a baby shower for Choices Women’s Center of Brandon on Tuesday, March 10 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

The event will take place at the group’s next luncheon, ‘Diapers, Dimples and Duckies,’ at Buckhorn Springs Country Club.

Members explained that it will be a fun and joyous occasion to shower those in need who seek out Choices Women’s Center with baby needs of all kinds. Gifts will include diapers, wipes, bibs, bottles, blankets, gift cards and baby clothes up to size 2T.

There will be games with prizes together with lunch and a guest inspirational speaker. Tickets are $10 for first-time guests and $15 for everyone else.

The country club is located at 2721 South Miller Rd. in Valrico. This is a nondenominational event and no membership is required, but please make a reservation (and don’t forget your unwrapped baby gift) with Lillie at 740-0098.

Vehicle Registration Can Now Be Renewed At Three Publix Locations

Because renewing your vehicle registration should also be a pleasure, three Publix locations in Hillsborough County now host tax collector self-service kiosks.

The new kiosk program, Florida MV Express, allows customers to get a new registration card and license plate sticker in a matter of minutes, as opposed to several days.

The blue and yellow kiosks will be available at the grocery chain’s Citrus Park location at 7835 Gunn Hwy. in Tampa, Plant City’s Walden Woods store at 2202 James L. Redman Pkwy. and the Lake Brandon Plaza Publix at 11255 Causeway Blvd.

The kiosk program soft-launched last February at four tax collector locations in Brandon, Drew Park, North Tampa and Ruskin and has already processed 20,000 vehicle registrations.

While you can still register your vehicle online or at a tax collector branch, neither of those options come with the ability to take home a Publix chicken tender sub.

For more information, visit https://flmvexpresskiosk.com/.