Compiled by Danielle Waymire

Casino Night To Raise Funds For Local Vets

The Sons of AmVets in Plant City will be hosting its annual Bets for Vets Casino Night. The fun-filled evening will include food and drinks plus 5,000 chips, giving you the chance to try your luck at blackjack, roulette, craps, Texas hold ’em as well as winning some awesome prizes in the raffle.

The annual fund raising event will be held on Saturday, March 21 from 4-8 p.m. at AmVets Post 44 on 5521 SR 60 E. in Plant City. All proceeds from this year’s event will go to the Athena House, a homeless shelter for female veterans in Tampa Bay.

Brandon Coin Club Show

Brandon Coin Club Inc. has announced its 2020 Coin and Currency shows. The shows will be held on Saturday, April 11, June 27 and November 28 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Brandon Elks Lodge #2383, located at 800 Centennial Lodge Dr. in Brandon.

There will be free gold coin drawing along with free admission and parking.

Thirty dealers, 45 tables and the ICG grading service will be in attendance offering free verbal opinions and $10 slabbings.

For more information, call Jack Laci at 352-777-6073 or email brandoncoinclub@yahoo.com.

Legendary Spring Yard Sale

GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club is holding a Legendary Spring Yard Sale on Saturday, March 28 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at its clubhouse, located at 129 N. Moon Ave. in Brandon.

You’ll find incredible bargains and exciting treasures in a fun atmosphere. All net proceeds will support club projects.

Indoor Flea Market Scheduled

Brandon Christian Church, located at 910 Bryan Rd. in Brandon on the corner of Bryan and Lumsden Rds., is hosting an indoor flea market on Saturday, March 21 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

For more information, contact the church at 689-4021.

Plant City Social Dance

The Plant City Social Dance Club will have a dance on Saturday, March 21 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. with complimentary lessons from 6-6:30 p.m. at Strawberry Square Dance Center, located at 4401 Promenade Blvd. in Plant City.

This dance will feature social dancing: slow dances, waltzes, line dances, cha-cha, rumbas, two-step and more. Dance to the music by DJ Ken Miller; everyone is welcome. Both dance lessons and dancing cost $6. Water and cups are available; otherwise, bring your own snacks and drinks.

For more information, visit strawberrysquaredancing.com.

Grace Community United Methodist Spring Market

Grace Community United Methodist will host a Spring Market on Saturday, March 21 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

The organizers are still seeking vendors to sell a variety of products, such as crafts, jewelry, clothing and more. National companies will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

The fee for a 10-foot x 10-foot space is $30. The market will be outdoors, and vendors are asked to provide their own tents, tables and chairs.

Shoppers are invited to come for a fun day and buy from local vendors. Proceeds will help to support missions in the community.

For more information, visit www.GraceCommunityMarket.com or contact Event Organizer Susan Ferraro at bosefer11@yahoo.com or 361-1724.

Saint Anne Catholic Church Hosts Golf Scramble

Saint Anne Catholic Church’s fifth annual Best Ball Golf Tournament Scramble will be held at the Summerfield Golf Course, located at 13050 Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview, on Saturday, March 28.

Registration is at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $75 per player.

Prizes will be offered for first, second and third places; the putting contest; longest drive; most accurate drive; and closest to the pin on all par-3s. There will also be a hole-in-one prize of $10,000.

Proceeds will benefit Saint Anne Outreach programs in the SouthShore community.

Forms can be obtained at the church office on 106 11th Ave. NE. in Ruskin or by contacting John Barr 294-7291 or Diane Rezaii at 615-364-8489.

Hearing Loss Association Of America Sun City Center Chapter Receives Donation

The Sun City Center Men’s Club contributed $1,000 to the Hearing Loss Association of America Sun City Center Chapter last month. This donation will be used to fund the captioning services for its monthly meetings.

The captioning (CART) services help to accommodate the members and guests to read what is spoken during their meetings. The SCC Men’s Club is committed to using its resources to make life better and easier for residents of our community through projects such as this.

Meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, located at 1239 Del Webb Blvd. W. in Sun City Center.

For more information, visit http://www.hlaascc.com/contact-us, call 634-1252 or email eloise637@gmail.com.

Vehicle Registration Can Now Be Renewed At Three Publix Locations

Because renewing your vehicle registration should also be a pleasure, three Publix locations in Hillsborough County now host tax collector self-service kiosks.

The new kiosk program, Florida MV Express, allows customers to get a new registration card and license plate sticker in a matter of minutes, as opposed to several days. The blue and yellow kiosks will be available at the grocery chain’s Citrus Park location at 7835 Gunn Hwy., Plant City’s Walden Woods store at 2202 James L. Redman Pkwy. and the Lake Brandon Plaza Publix at 11255 Causeway Blvd.

The kiosk program soft-launched last February at four tax collector locations in Brandon, Drew Park, North Tampa and Ruskin and has already processed 20,000 vehicle registrations.

While you can still register your vehicle online or at a tax collector branch, neither of those options come with the ability to take home a Publix chicken tender sub. For more information, visit https://flmvexpresskiosk.com/.

Bunco For Education Night

Get ready for a good time at the upcoming Bunco for Education Night. Bring a friend and enjoy an evening of fun with refreshments, raffle baskets, 50/50 and prizes.

The social starts at 6 p.m. and bunco starts at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 16 at The Bridges Assisted Living Facility, located at 11350 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased from any Brandon Junior Club member. You can earn an extra raffle ticket by bringing either five boxes of crayons or five boxes of colored pencils. Proceeds will support Brandon Junior Woman’s Club scholarships.

For more information, contact Karen Manget at 758-4952 or mangetk@gmail.com.