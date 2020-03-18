Why did you decide to become a teacher?

When I was little, I used to always play ‘teacher’ with my siblings. Although my little brother didn’t always care to learn his ABCs, I kept with it until he could say them proudly. Ever since, I had this innate feeling of wanting to help and teach others. I also wanted to be just like my Aunt Karen, who is an art teacher in Broward County.

What are your goals as a teacher?

My goals as a teacher include the will to assist students in reaching their full potential, helping them to recognize their strengths and areas for improvement and to hopefully provide students the knowledge and skills to be successful after high school.

What would your students be surprised to find out about you?

I think that my students would be shocked at how much I learn from them. I am not the only teacher in the classroom.

What is your favorite book and why?

A Thousand Splendid Suns by Khaled Hosseini. The depths of culture, gender disparities, survival and love provide a wonderful story. Also, anything that is based on a true story or event will peak my interest, as well as books that are relatable in some way.

Is there a quote or saying that you live by?

“No one can make you feel inferior without your consent,” by Eleanor Roosevelt. Growing up, I used to let the words and actions of others get to me. My dad always repeated that quote and it has significantly changed my outlook. Unless you let others dictate your life, it is your life to live. I still express this to my students.

Is there anything you would change in our school system?

Although there are many benefits to being a public school teacher and working with students, improvements are inevitable with our ever-changing society. I believe it would be extremely helpful for students and teachers to have as many resources available to them in order to succeed.

