By Brad Stager

A name has been chosen for the new elementary school, located west of US Hwy. 301, in the Belmont subdivision. The school formerly known as Elementary D will share the name of the community and will open its doors for the 2020-21 school year as Belmont Elementary School.

The decision was made at the February 18 meeting of the school board, with a 5-2 vote approving Belmont as the name. Community input for the school name was solicited and many suggestions honored notable historical figures, ranging from American patriot and inventor Benjamin Franklin to former First Lady Michelle Obama. Outgoing School Superintendent Jeff Eakins also made the list.

Ultimately, the choice of naming the school after the housing development in which it stands was made.

The official naming of the school is another milestone in its history as Belmont Elementary begins the task of educating the growing population of young children moving into the SouthShore area with their families.

Tanya Arja of the school district’s media outreach department said the new school serves a vital purpose in the area and that more schools may be required in the future.

“The school is designed to provide space for new growth in the area. The new elementary school will also offer relief to Doby, Cypress Creek and Reddick Elementary Schools,” she wrote in an email. “Southeast Hillsborough County is growing at a rapid rate, and with that comes the need for more schools to support the families moving into the area.”

The first day of classes for Belmont Elementary will be when the 2020-21 school year begins, which, according to the school district’s current online calendar, is scheduled for Monday, August 10.

The new principal for Belmont Elementary is Alan Black, who was previously the principal of Burney and Trapnell Elementary Schools in Plant City.

Belmont Elementary School is located at 14150 Gate Dancer Rd. in Riverview and the school day for students is scheduled to run from 7:40 a.m. to 1:55 p.m. (except early release days). The phone number for the school is 535-7806.