By Brian Bokor

The single building that has emerged at the Bell Shoals Executive Plaza (on the southwest corner of Lumsden Rd., Lithia Pinecrest Rd. and Bell Shoals Rd.) will soon be the new home of TeleVoIPs Business Phone Solutions, a privately owned voice-over IP company currently headquartered at 1723 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon along with a satellite branch in Jacksonville.

The local firm, founded in 2009 by Tampa native and USF graduate CEO Grant Baxley, includes the leadership team of Scott Baxley (COO), Nick Todisco (CFO) and Steve Cox (CSO). The four have merged their collective IT backgrounds and talents to form one of the fastest growing businesses in the Tampa metropolitan area over the past several years.

When asked about the relocation of their office, Nick stated they “look forward to moving into the new space and having the opportunity to grow our team and better serve our local markets.”

The TeleVoIPs platform (phone calls over the internet) was created as a way to provide businesses with a reliable, well-managed and cost-effective phone service that utilizes a state-of-the-art, cloud-based phone system. Developing custom cutting edge solutions to suit their clients’ needs is what sets TeleVoIPs apart from other phone service providers.

Mobile apps allow employees to make and answer work line calls from anywhere around the globe with a virtual dashboard providing detailed call statistics for call centers. Voicemails can be transcribed directly into email inboxes and overflow calls are automatically transferred or rerouted to other extensions, numbers or offices. Disaster recovery is provided, ensuring that no calls are lost during equipment failures or localized power outages.

Offering services that fit just about any size and type of operation, TeleVoIPs’ current clientele includes many professional businesses covering a variety of sectors, including: legal, financial, medical, logistics, advertising/marketing and insurance services, among many others.

Outside of everything business phones, TeleVoIPs also actively participates in the community through cosponsoring charitable events, such as the upcoming Golf Madness event to be held at Top Golf on Friday, March 27 for the Children’s Cancer Center (https://childrenscancercenter.org), working with Habitat For Humanity on an ongoing basis as well as hosting SIP Night, a tech-based networking event held once a quarter in Tampa and in Jacksonville.

SIP Night is a casual networking group for IT professionals that meet up at a local brewery to talk tech and telecom developments. TeleVoIPs sponsors SIP Night to provide a forum for relationship building in the local tech community.

Each event features new VoIP products and software, as well as appetizers and craft brews. IT professionals, managed service providers and tech startups are all welcome to join the SIP Night fun (RSVP on the website required).

For more information, call 575-4675, visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/televoips, website at https://televoips.com or email info@televoips.com.