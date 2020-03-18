Every year, the Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin celebrates the city’s namesake, John Ruskin, with a drawing event. John Ruskin was a Victorian writer, philosopher and artist.

The Draw In, as it has become known, will be held on Saturday, March 21 from 12 Noon to 4 p.m. The Firehouse Cultural Center is located at 101 1st Ave. NE. in Ruskin. This is a free community event.

New this year, the Firehouse Cultural Center is hosting an Artists in Residence event. Sara Peattie, a puppet artist and puppeteer, will be at the Firehouse Cultural Center from Monday, March 16 to March 21. The theme of her residence is Sea Creature.

Executive Director Chris Bredbenner said, “With a theme of Sea Creature, and quite likely a Mermaid Parade, who knows what fantastic creations will appear on the Ruskin Inlet.”

As the week that Peattie is here is spring break for Hillsborough County Public Schools, the Firehouse Cultural Center has planned many activities for the week leading up to the Draw In.

The Firehouse Cultural Center will host Giant Puppet workshops each day which will culminate in a giant puppet parade at the Draw In on March 21 from 3:30 to 4 p.m.

The workshops are good for students 8 years and older. The cost is $45 for one person, $55 for a team of two or $65 for teams of three to four people working on the same puppet. All materials are included. They will be held Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 Noon with open studio time on Tuesday and Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m.

There will be small puppet workshops on Wednesday, March 18 and Thursday, March 19. The fee for the small workshop is $15 per family per session.

According to Bredbenner, “The Draw In will feature working artists and experienced art educators. They will offer activities that are high quality and exceptionally unique for all attendees.”

The artists who will participate include William Talenti, Bruce Marsh, Michael Parket, Dee Hood and Barry Goodman. Food trucks will be on-site during the Draw In.

Bredbenner added, “The Draw In offers enjoyable, free drawing activities which connect people of all ages and all diversities with museums, outdoor spaces, artists, illustrators and each other. These events are for those who love to draw.”

For more information on the Artists in Residence event, workshops and the Draw In, please visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org.